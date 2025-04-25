Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet? iPhone 17 Air leaks surface online, hinting at design details

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup may include an all-new model called the iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to stand out as the company's thinnest iPhone. Tipster Sonny Dickson on X shared leaked images and dummy units that have revealed new design details, giving enthusiasts a closer look at what to expect from the anticipated handset.

iPhone 17 Air leaks: What to expect According to the leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a remarkably slim profile, expected to measure just 5.65mm at its thinnest point. This makes it significantly thinner than the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models expected to launch alongside it later this year. The images highlight the left, right, and bottom edges of the upcoming models, with the Air variant noticeably slimmer and taller than both the standard and Pro models.

Owing to its reduced thickness, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to accommodate a smaller battery and is expected to sport a single rear camera setup, unlike its multi-camera siblings. Reports suggest the handset may feature a 48MP main camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.

In terms of performance, the device is tipped to be powered by either the A18 or A19 chipset and may come with 12GB of RAM—matching the Pro and Pro Max models. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also indicated that Apple might upgrade the RAM on the standard iPhone 17 to 12GB, although final decisions are pending, potentially influenced by supply constraints.

The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to boast a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, further enhancing the user experience. Additionally, the handset may come with a titanium frame, which would not only add durability but also maintain a premium feel.