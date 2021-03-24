Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly weigh less than an iPhone

Apple is working on to launch its new mixed reality headset which could weigh less than 150 grams, which is less than an iPhone, which would make it much lighter than many other headsets on the market

Washington: Are you one of them who love to wear headsets but struggle to wear them for a long time due to their heavyweight, then this new project from Apple may be a reason for you to rejoice!

That lighter weight might mean Apple's headset could be easier to wear for long periods of time.

A load of 150 grams would make Apple's headset lighter than the Oculus Quest 2 (503 grams), Microsoft's HoloLens 2 (645 grams), and the Valve Index (809 grams), as per The Verge. It would be lighter than Google's Daydream View, a texture VR headset intended for a phone, which weighed 220 grams. The headset could even be lighter than an iPhone, given that the standard iPhone 12 weighs 164 grams.

The headset, titled 'N301', may likewise have 8K presentations, eye-following innovation, and in excess of twelve cameras to both track user's hand movements and capture footage that can be shown inside the headset, as indicated by The Verge.

Furthermore, in his new exploration note, the gadget will also have plastic focal points, a super short central length, and Micro-OLED shows.

However, the company may change the features and details of the model following as per the prize which is reported may range from USD 3000 to USD 35000. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

