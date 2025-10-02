Apple's Vision Pro takes a backseat as iPhone maker accelerates smart glasses project to rival Meta: Report

Apple has paused work on its Vision Pro headset in order to redirect resources towards developing smart glasses that can directly compete with the product lineup from Meta, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based tech giant was preparing a cheaper, lighter variant of the headset, codenamed N100, which was scheduled to release in 2027.

​The tech giant internally announced last week that it is moving staff from the project in order to accelerate the work on smart glasses.

​Reportedly, the future designs of smart glasses could eventually challenge smartphones as must-have technology, and Apple doesn't want to let this train go.

A man uses Apple Vision Pro at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress in February. (AFP)

​Apple's plans for new smart glasses: ​The company is said to be working on at least two types of smart glasses. The first of them is a model dubbed internally as N50, which could come without a display and pair with an iPhone. The model could be unveiled next year and released to the public in 2027.

​Meanwhile, there is also said to be a smart glasses version with a display which could directly compete with the Meta Ray-Ban display glasses launched last month. The tech giant was planning to launch it in 2028, but the company is now looking to accelerate the development.

​The new glasses will reportedly rely heavily on voice interactions and AI. Apple has lacked severely in these fields, with numerous delays in the Apple Intelligence features and the revamped Siri update shelved without a confirmed release timeline.

​Reportedly, the tech giant is now planning to turn things around on the AI front with the rollout of a revamped Siri in March next year, which will allow the company to power a new range of devices like glasses, speakers, displays, and cameras.

Meta Ray Ban (2nd Gen) glasses come at a price of $379

