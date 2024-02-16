Apple's Vision Pro takes gaming to next level with THESE spatial titles on Apple Arcade: Check full list
Apple unveils 12 new spatial games for Vision Pro users, including popular titles like Bloons TD 6+ and Jetpack Joyride 2. The games incorporate intuitive hand movements and finger gestures for control, showcasing the capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro.
In an exciting development for Apple enthusiasts, the tech giant announced on Thursday the introduction of a series of "spatial games" specifically designed for its latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro headset. These innovative games are tailor-made to operate on the groundbreaking visionOS and are exclusively available to Apple Arcade subscribers, reported Gadgets 360.