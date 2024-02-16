Apple's Vision Pro takes gaming to next level with THESE spatial titles on Apple Arcade: Check full list

In an exciting development for Apple enthusiasts, the tech giant announced on Thursday the introduction of a series of "spatial games" specifically designed for its latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro headset. These innovative games are tailor-made to operate on the groundbreaking visionOS and are exclusively available to Apple Arcade subscribers, reported Gadgets 360. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, users of the Apple Vision Pro can now engage in a heightened gaming experience, utilizing hand gestures to interact with the virtual environment. This immersive mode, powered by augmented reality (AR) technology, enables players to experience a new level of engagement with the spatial games. Additionally, the mixed reality headset boasts access to a total of 250 non-spatial titles, providing a diverse range of gaming options.

Apple has proudly unveiled 12 new spatial games accessible through Apple Arcade for Vision Pro users. The impressive lineup includes popular titles such as Bloons TD 6+, Cut the Rope 3, Game Room, Illustrated, Jetpack Joyride 2, LEGO Builder's Journey, Patterned, stitch., Super Fruit Ninja, Synth Riders, What the Golf?, and Wylde Flowers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notable feature of these spatial games is the incorporation of intuitive hand movements and finger gestures for control. As per the report, Apple showcased demonstrations of users manipulating chess pieces, lifting cards with their fingers, slashing virtual fruits, and catching musical notes, showcasing the full potential of the Apple Vision Pro's capabilities.

The company has also hinted at an expanding library of spatial games in the near future, with titles like Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast set to join the lineup. These upcoming releases will also be accessible through the Apple Arcade subscription service.

Meanwhile, despite the buzz surrounding the Vision Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the headset may not yet live up to its full potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his latest Power On newsletter report, Gurman acknowledges the impressive features of the Vision Pro but also points out several areas where it falls short. He notes that while the headset boasts a wide range of functionalities that could potentially replace the iPad for basic tasks, its ability to replace the iPhone remains questionable.

