Technology analyst Benedict Evans has raised questions about Apple’s recent product execution, suggesting the company may be experiencing a shift in its ability to deliver new features and innovations smoothly.

In a recent blog post, Evans pointed to the launch of the Vision Pro headset and delays in personalised Siri updates as examples of this trend. He compared these challenges to “Microsoft’s Windows Vista era”, which was known for software issues and design changes that were not well received.

Evans argued that the Vision Pro may have been released too early, serving more as a concept than a fully developed product. "Apple doesn’t usually release unfinished products, so why did it ship the Vision Pro? It didn’t sell in large numbers, and it hasn’t attracted significant developer interest," he wrote. He noted that even within Apple, there seems to be some uncertainty about the device’s role in the market.

Another key concern is the delay of Apple’s AI-powered Siri features, first showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year. Initially expected to launch by the end of 2024, reports now indicate the update could be delayed until 2025 or later. Evans observed that Apple typically only presents features that are close to completion, making the delay unexpected. "It now appears that what was shown at WWDC was more of a concept than a working feature," he said.

Evans also noted that Apple’s software release cycle has historically been predictable, with announcements in the summer and product rollouts in September. However, he suggested that this pattern may be changing, with more delays becoming apparent.