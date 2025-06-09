Appliance upgrade days are here with top deals on refrigerators from Samsung, Godrej, IFB and more

Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Now’s a great time. Appliance Upgrade Days are live, and that means big discounts on premium refrigerators from brands like Samsung, Godrej, IFB and more. Whether you need a high-capacity side-by-side for a large family or a smart, energy-efficient option for everyday use, there’s a deal waiting.

Expect features like convertible storage, inverter technology, sleek glass finishes and app-enabled controls. This curated list highlights top-rated picks across price segments, backed by expert recommendations. So if your old fridge is acting up—or you’ve been waiting for the right time—these limited-period offers are worth checking out.

A smart pick if you’re after flexibility. The Tru Convertible 10-in-1 modes adapt to your needs, and the advanced inverter ensures efficient cooling. With 360-degree air flow and loads of space, this double door refrigerator fits modern kitchens well. The metal black finish gives it a sharp look. Practical, reliable, and roomy enough for most families.

Specifications Storage 241L Cooling Type Frost Free with 360° Cooling Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Advanced Inverter Convertible Options 10-in-1 Tru Convertible Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)

This Samsung double door refrigerator brings balance to form and function. Its 3-star rating, convertible freezer, and digital inverter make it efficient and flexible. The silver Elegant Inox design fits most interiors and the internal display helps adjust settings easily. A well-rounded option for medium-sized households.

Specifications Storage 236L Cooling Type Frost Free Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Convertible Feature Yes Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

This single door refrigerator stands out for its Turbo Cooling and 24-day freshness promise. Ideal for smaller homes, it blends classic design with energy-saving performance. With a 5-star rating and a stylish Maple Wine finish, it’s efficient without looking dated. Great choice for those who want value and low running costs.

Specifications Storage 180L Cooling Type Direct Cool Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Inverter Freshness Technology 24 Days Farm Fresh Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)

Stylish and solid, this Samsung single door refrigerator features a Paradise Bloom Blue finish that grabs attention. Its base drawer offers extra storage, and the digital inverter ensures consistent cooling with low power use. With a 5-star rating, it’s designed for homes that want function with a bit of flair.

Specifications Storage 215L Cooling Type Direct Cool Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Extra Storage Base Stand Drawer Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

Built for flexibility, this Godrej double door refrigerator lets you switch between six freezer modes. The Nano Shield technology helps retain food quality longer. Its inverter compressor keeps things efficient and quiet. A strong mid-sized option that gives you control over how you store your groceries.

Specifications Storage 223L Cooling Type Frost Free Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Inverter Convertible Feature 6-in-1 Freezer Modes Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

This model ticks many boxes. Samsung’s reliable cooling, convertible flexibility, and sleek finish make it a safe bet. If you’re shopping for a mid-range double door refrigerator that does the job without fuss, this is one of the stronger options to go for.

Specifications Storage 236L Cooling Type Frost Free Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Display Panel Yes Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

Large families will appreciate the space this side by side refrigerator offers. With 100% convertible fridge space and expert inverter cooling, it keeps up with heavy loads. The design is clean, the finish is modern, and the 3-star rating helps manage energy use. Great for joint families or shared apartments.

Specifications Storage 596L Cooling Type Frost Free Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Expert Inverter Convertible Feature 100% Convertible Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Whirlpool’s IntelliFresh series brings intelligent cooling and smart compartment usage. Though it has a 2-star rating, it compensates with a convertible setup and dependable inverter compressor. This refrigerator suits those who value layout and storage flexibility over maximum efficiency.

Specifications Storage 431L Cooling Type Frost Free Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Inverter Convertible Feature IntelliFresh Convertible Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S)

Need a fridge for a joint family with lots of storage? Go for the Haier 596L Side-by-Side Refrigerator. It offers massive space, 100% convertible fridge area, and efficient inverter cooling—ideal for large or multi-generational households.

Want energy savings without compromising cooling? The Godrej 180L Single Door (5 Star) model delivers excellent efficiency with Turbo Cooling and 24-day freshness. It’s perfect for smaller homes prioritizing performance and low electricity bills.

Prefer flexibility in freezer usage? The IFB 241L 10-in-1 Convertible Refrigerator gives unmatched control with ten cooling modes. It’s a smart choice if your storage needs change often or vary by season.

Looking for a good all-rounder under ₹ 25,000? The Samsung 236L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator blends performance, efficiency, and elegant design. It offers smart features, inverter tech, and a display panel—reliable for small to mid-sized families.

Similar articles for you