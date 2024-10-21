iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Big Diwali Sale, available at a whopping ₹18,000 discount
During the ongoing Flipkart sale, the iPhone 15 can be purchased for ₹54,999, with SBI card users receiving a further discount. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, enhanced camera system, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset.
