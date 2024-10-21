Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Big Diwali Sale, available at a whopping 18,000 discount

iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Big Diwali Sale, available at a whopping ₹18,000 discount

Livemint

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, the iPhone 15 can be purchased for 54,999, with SBI card users receiving a further discount. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, enhanced camera system, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 15 on discount, selling at Flipkart under 55,000 inclusive of discounts.

iPhone 15 is once again getting a massive price cut, making it a lucrative deal for users looking to get their hands on an Apple device at a relatively cheaper price point. The Apple offering is available to buy for under 55,000 during the ongoing Flipkart sale, and further price reductions can be availed through card discounts.

iPhone 15 price cut on Flipkart:

iPhone 15 is priced at 54,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale but there is also a 3,000 discount using SBI credit cards, taking the effective price of the device to 51,999, which is a massive price drop from when the smartphone was launched last year at 79,990 in September. However, after the launch of latest iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 had received a price cut, it is still priced at 69,900 on the official Apple website.

iPhone 15 specifications:

iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch found on older iPhone models. This new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 boasts an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100% Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size. Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.

The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM which should be sufficient for most users. While the smartphone has received an update for the latest iOS 18 operating system, Apple has categorically stated that its AI features aka Apple Intelligence will not be rolling out to iPhone 15. However, given that Apple Intelligence is yet to be widely rolled out, this shouldn't be a deal breaker for most people

