Are foldable smartphones finally cool?

Despite years of marketing effort by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, foldable smartphones can still seem like niche toys. But there are signs that is starting to change. Samsung said the number of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones it sold in the month after their August launch exceeded the total number of foldable devices it sold in all of 2020. In 2021 as a whole it shipped four times as many foldables as in the previous year. Samsung had around 84% of the foldable market, according to Counterpoint Research.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}