Explore cutting-edge electronic door locks for next-gen security.

The future of home security is here, with our curated selection of electronic door locks that will add a layer of security to your home with support from modern features that can make entering your home feel like a futuristic experience. Bolster protection and upgrade convenience with our lineup of electronic door locks that come with the best-in-class features with advanced technology, robust security mechanisms, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can discover keyless entry systems that are equipped with the ability to authenticate your biometrics with support for smartphone control, customisable access codes, and more. Are you ready for uninterrupted peace of mind with our electronic door locks? Check our top picks that include slim and tamper-resistant designs that seamlessly integrate with smart home ecosystems. In addition, heavy-duty models are also included in this list that are suitable for any property.

Your next level security solutions are within reach with the top picks of electronic door locks that provide next level security without compromising on style and functionality. So go ahead and explore our recommendations to safeguard your home effortlessly.

Are you looking for an electronic door lock that can take your security to the next level? Check outthe Yale Tye Digital Door Lock. This lock features an electronic keypad, making it ideal for both interior and exterior doors. In addition, it is compatible with various door types (home, office, hotel, store room, garage) within 35-45.5mm thickness,.making it a versatile protector. What else do you get with this lock? Its gorgeous black design will add a sprinkle of modernity on your door with reliable long-term performance. In addition, this electronic door lock comes with keyless entry and a 1-year warranty for extra assurance. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and upgrade your security system with this electronic door lock.

Specifications of Yale Tye Digital Door Lock

Electronic Keypad: Convenient keyless entry

Door Compatibility: Fits doors 35-45.5mm thick

Durable Design: Sleek black finish

Warranty: 1-year warranty included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient keyless entry May not fit doors outside 35-45.5mm thickness Sleek and durable design Limited warranty (only 1 year)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock from Hero Group is a versatile security system with 5-way unlocking options. What do you get with this lock? Fingerprint recognition, PIN code access, RFID cards, Bluetooth mobile app control, along with a mechanical key for backup. That’s not all! You also get a beautiful lock that complements any door and added benefits include features like OTP access and a 1-year warranty from the brand. So, go ahead and embrace cutting-edge technology that adds a layer of convenience to your home security and more, making the QUBO Smart Door Lock a smart choice for modern homes and offices.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock

5-Way Unlocking: Fingerprint, PIN code, RFID card, Bluetooth app, mechanical key

Door Compatibility: Fits various door types and thicknesses

Enhanced Security: Includes OTP access for added safety

Warranty: Backed by a 1-year brand warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 5-way unlocking options May be complex for users seeking basic functionality Enhanced security with OTP access Requires compatible door types and thicknesses

5-Way Unlocking: Fingerprint, PIN code, RFID card, Bluetooth app, mechanical key

Enhanced Security: Includes OTP access

Door Compatibility: Fits various door types

Warranty: Backed by a 1-year brand warranty

Enter your home securely with the Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock. This advanced lock is equipped with a range of modern features, including biometric fingerprint recognition, PIN code entry, RFID card access, and mechanical keys for uninterrupted access, regardless of the situation. This lock is an ideal choice for home and office use and is available in an attractive black colour. Users can enjoy peace of mind with easy installation included. If you’re looking to transform your security, consider this comprehensive smart door lock solution from Yale.

Specifications of Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock

Biometric Fingerprint Recognition

PIN Code Entry

RFID Card Access

Mechanical Keys

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced biometric fingerprint recognition Installation complexity may require professional assistance Versatile security options Higher initial cost compared to standard door lock alternatives

Get ready for unmatched security with the LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock LA24. This advanced lock is loaded with features, including fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity for mobile app control, OTP (One-Time Password) access, PIN code entry, RFID card compatibility, and manual key access. This means that you will never get locked out of your home and will always have to get back in! This electronic door lock is ideal for wooden doors and offers convenience and added security. Get unmatched peace of mind with the LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock

Fingerprint Recognition

Bluetooth + WiFi Connectivity

Mobile App Control

OTP, PIN, RFID Card, and Manual Key Access

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security with multiple access options Higher cost compared to basic door locks Convenient mobile app control for remote access Installation may require professional assistance

Home security has a new contender with the UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock. This metal lock is equipped with a host of future-ready features, including fingerprint, RFID, and PIN access, along with a manual key for backup. This way, you will never get locked out of your home or room, depending on where you use the lock. In addition, users can enjoy a series of features like theft alarm, low power reminder, and USB key support. What else do you get? This smart digital door lock comes with a capacity for 50 fingerprints and is suitable for doors ranging from 30mm to 100mm thick.

Specifications of UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock

Fingerprint, RFID, and PIN access

Manual key included for backup

Theft alarm feature

Low power reminder with USB key support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile access options (fingerprint, RFID, PIN) May require professional installation Additional security features (theft alarm, low power reminder) Higher cost compared to basic door locks

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA16 is a robust electronic door lock that is equipped with some of the best features, including fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth mobile app control, PIN code entry, OTP (One-Time Password) access, RFID card compatibility, and manual key access - allowing you to always have access to your home or room. This lock is specifically designed for wooden doors and is able to provide comprehensive security and convenience with its range of features and sturdy build quality. Multiple access options, remove control via the LAVNA mobile app make this a worthy consideration!

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA16

Fingerprint Recognition

Bluetooth Mobile App Control

PIN Code Entry

OTP (One-Time Password) and RFID Card Compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient fingerprint and mobile app access May be complex to set up for some users Versatile security options with PIN, OTP, and RFID card Requires compatible wooden doors for proper installation

3 best features of electronic door locks

Best electronic door locks Fingerprint support Backup options Additional features Yale Tye Digital Door Lock Yes Electronic Keypad, Mechanical Key Compatible for various settings (home, office, etc.) QUBO Smart Door Lock Select Yes Mechanical Key, OTP Access 5-Way Unlocking, Bluetooth Mobile App, RFID Access Card QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential Yes Mechanical Key, OTP Access 5-Way Unlocking, Bluetooth Mobile App, RFID Card Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock Yes PIN Code, RFID Card, Mechanical Key Free Installation, Suitable for Home & Office LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock LA24 Yes Manual Key, OTP (One-Time Password) Bluetooth + WiFi, Mobile App, Low Power Reminder, USB Key Support UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock Yes Manual Key, Theft Alarm, Low Power Reminder, USB Key Support Mortise Lock, Suitable for 30mm-100mm Doors, 50 Finger Capacity LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA16 Yes Manual Key, OTP (One-Time Password) Bluetooth Mobile App, RFID Card, Suitable for Wooden Doors

Best value for money electronic door lock Get the best value with the QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group. This feature-packed electronic door lock offers 5-way unlocking with fingerprint, PIN code, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app, and mechanical key options. What else do you get? Buyers can experience added security with OTP access and peace of mind with a 1-year brand warranty. With this electronic door lock, you can upgrade your door security affordably!

Best overall electronic door lock Take your home security to the next level with the Yale Tye Digital Door Lock. This electronic door lock is ideal for home, office, or hotel use, allowing it to meet your versatile needs. It can fit doors with 35-45.5mm thickness and its features include an electronic keypad for easy access and a 1-year warranty for peace of mind. Go ahead and enhance your door security with this reliable and functional electronic lock.

How to find the best electronic door lock To find the best electronic door lock, it’s important to consider key features like fingerprint or keypad access, compatibility with your door type, and additional security options such as RFID cards or mobile app control. Users should evaluate durability, warranty coverage, and ease of installation. Also, it’s prudent to read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the right balance of security, convenience, and value for your needs.

FAQs Question : 1. What types of access methods do electronic door locks offer? Ans : Electronic door locks typically offer various access methods including fingerprint recognition, PIN code entry, RFID card access, Bluetooth connectivity via mobile apps, and traditional mechanical keys for backup. Question : 2. Are electronic door locks compatible with all door types? Ans : Electronic door locks have different compatibility requirements. Ensure the lock is suitable for your door's thickness and material (wood, metal, etc.). Some locks are designed specifically for certain door types. Question : 3. How secure are electronic door locks compared to traditional locks? Ans : Electronic door locks offer advanced security features like encryption, tamper alarms, and multiple authentication methods, making them as secure as or more secure than traditional locks. Question : 4. Can electronic door locks be installed on my own? Ans : Installation difficulty varies by lock. Some models are designed for DIY installation, while others may require professional installation for optimal performance and security. Question : 5. What if the power goes out? Will I be locked out of my house? Ans : Most electronic door locks have backup power options, such as using a mechanical key or an external battery pack, to ensure you can always access your home even during power outages.

