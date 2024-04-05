Explore exceptional budget computing with our curated list of top laptops under ₹ 25000. Get ready for remarkable performance without breaking the bank with our top picks!

The greatest thing about modern technology that it is ever-changing, always evolving, and constantly in a battle with itself to outdo what it could do just a few months ago. Owing to this competition and constant feats in the world of technology, consumers now have a large range of options to choose from for their gadget purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We've compiled a list of the best laptops you can buy in less than ₹25,000. Don't believe us? You will! Whether you're a student in need of a reliable study companion or a professional seeking a cost-effective workhorse, these laptops offer remarkable computing power without denting your overall budget.

In this guide, you'll find laptops from a diverse range of brands wherein each model has been carefully vetted to ensure no quality lapses. You can get exceptional value for money with these laptops that are sleek, portable, and offer computing that is unheard of in this budget - all below ₹25,000.

Prepared to be impressed and find your next computing partner with our top picks below!

The Chuwi HeroBook Plus is a 15.6-inch FHD laptop that is engineered to impress. This laptop boasts an Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor with speeds up to 2.80GHz and is equipped with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Owing to these features, users get smooth performance and ample storage in a single package. In addition, this laptop features Intel UHD Graphics and Windows 11, making it a worthy choice for your next purchase. What can users expect? Crisp visuals, intuitive functionality, and advanced connectivity options like WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has essential ports including HDMI, making it the optimal laptop for various tasks.

Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Plus 15.6-inch laptop

Display: 15.6-inch FHD Screen

15.6-inch FHD Screen Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (Up to 2.80GHz)

Intel Celeron N4020 (Up to 2.80GHz) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited gaming performance Lightweight design Moderate battery life

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro, a 14.1-inch laptop powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, comes with a lot to offer, including 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for responsive performance and enough storage. What else do you get? With Windows 11 pre-installed and expandable storage up to 1TB, this laptop ensures a seamless user experience and flexibility for data storage, making it a top choice for your needs. In addition, this laptop features a Full HD IPS display in an ultra-slim design. Bonus features include USB 3.0 and Mini-HDMI ports, making it a versatile option for work and entertainment - and there's also a built-in webcam!

Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Pro 14.1-inch laptop

Display: 14.1-inch Full HD IPS screen

14.1-inch Full HD IPS screen Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4020 RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Expandable: Up to 1TB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD IPS display Limited processing power Expandable storage Relatively small SSD

The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) will take your breath away, for it's a sleek and lightweight laptop featuring a 15.6-inch HD display. In addition, it's powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, allowing it to deliver efficient performance for daily tasks. What else can you expect? With integrated graphics and Windows 11 Home, this ASUS laptop offers smooth visuals and a user-friendly interface. In addition, it also weighing just 1.8 Kg and is available in Transparent Silver, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go use.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook 15

Display: 15.6-inch HD (39.62 cm)

15.6-inch HD (39.62 cm) Processor: Dual-Core Intel Celeron N4020

Dual-Core Intel Celeron N4020 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Graphics: Integrated Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited RAM (4GB) for multitasking Fast and responsive SSD Basic integrated graphics

The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is among the top choices for a laptop under ₹25,000. Why, you wonder? This laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for smooth performance and enough space for all your multimedia files. In addition, its 15.6-inch Eye Comfort display ensures comfortable viewing for those never-ending binge sessions, while the ultra-slim design at 14.8mm and a large 70 Wh battery significantly upgrade portability and longevity. It runs on Windows 11 and weighs just 1.56 Kg. Currently, it is available in Moonshine Silver and strikes the right balance between style and functionality.

Specifications of TECNO MEGABOOK T1

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

11th Gen Intel Core i3 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch Eye Comfort display

15.6-inch Eye Comfort display Battery: Large 70 Wh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Relatively heavier at 1.56 Kg Ample 8GB RAM and spacious 512GB SSD Eye Comfort display might not appeal to all users

Are you prepared for computing excellence? Check out the HP Chromebook X360 which features an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 14-inch HD display, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage - that's a lot to process, right? All you need to know is that it's a powerful laptop in this budget and comes with Intel UHD Graphics and dual speakers for all your multimedia experiences. In addition, its thin and light design, at just 1.49 Kg, ensures portability without compromising on any features. It runs on Chrome OS and provides seamless connectivity and productivity. Currently available in Chrome White, this HP laptop is a good-looking performance beast - whether for work or entertainment, the HP Chromebook X360 has got your back!

Specifications of HP Chromebook X360

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120

Intel Celeron N4120 Display: 14-inch HD BrightView display (35.6 cm)

14-inch HD BrightView display (35.6 cm) RAM: 4GB LPDDR4

4GB LPDDR4 Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable design Limited RAM (4GB) may restrict multitasking BrightView display and dual speakers Limited onboard storage (64GB eMMC)

The Lenovo V15, featuring an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness is a computing powerhouse. It comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, making it all-rounder for your daily computing needs. It offers smooth performance and ample storage, while running on Windows 11 Home. You also get a user-friendly interface with its thin and light design that weighs just 1.7 kg and is available in black. So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy portability without compromise with this laptop that's complete with a 1-year onsite warranty.

Specifications of Lenovo V15 laptop

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N4500 Display: 15.6-inch FHD Antiglare (1920x1080) with 250 Nits brightness

15.6-inch FHD Antiglare (1920x1080) with 250 Nits brightness RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant FHD display with Antiglare Entry-level processor (Intel Celeron) Ample RAM (8GB) and SSD storage Relatively small SSD (256GB)

The ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) will impress you very easily. We'll explain why. This laptop features an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and 4GB RAM. In addition, it comes with a 128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD that offers fast storage and responsive performance for all your needs. It is also equipped with integrated graphics and runs on Windows 11 Home, making it a provider of smooth visuals and a user-friendly interface. What else do you need? A lightweight design, (weighing just 1.26 Kg) and an attractive colour (Star Grey) making this laptop a complete package. It is also extremely portability, whether for work or education. Experience reliability without breaking the bank!

Specifications of ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12

Display: 11.6-inch HD screen

11.6-inch HD screen Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N4500 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable design Limited RAM (4GB) may limit multitasking Fast SSD storage for quick boot-up Small storage capacity (128GB)

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Screen Size Processor Operating System Chuwi HeroBook Plus 15.6-inch FHD Intel Celeron N4020 Windows 11 Chuwi HeroBook Pro 14.1-inch Intel Celeron N4020 Windows 11 ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) 15.6-inch HD Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 Windows 11 Home TECNO MEGABOOK T1 15.6-Inch Intel Core 11th Gen i3 Processor Windows 11 HP Chromebook X360 14-Inch Intel Celeron N4120 Chrome OS Lenovo V15 15.6-inch FHD Intel Celeron N4500 Windows 11 Home ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) 11.6-inch HD Intel Celeron N4500 Windows 11 Home

Best value for money The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) is a great product with exceptional value for money with its 15.6-inch HD display, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and 256GB SSD storage. Why should you consider it? For starters, it provides smooth performance and quick data access, complemented by 4GB RAM and integrated graphics. In addition, it runs on Windows 11 Home and ensures a user-friendly experience. Thanks to its thin and lightweight design in Transparent Silver, you get a good-looking laptop!

Best overall product The Chuwi HeroBook Plus 15.6-inch FHD Laptop stands out as the best overall product. Wondering why? This laptop offers a seamless computing experience - powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD - it guarantees efficient multitasking and storage for all your files. With Intel UHD Graphics and Windows 11, it delivers crystal-clear visuals and intuitive functionality. In addition, this laptop has a lightweight design, coupled with features like WiFi 6 and a webcam, making it a long-term investment.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 25,000 To find the best laptop under ₹25,000, consider factors like performance, display quality, storage capacity, and brand reputation. It's prudent to look for laptops with efficient processors, sufficient RAM, and adequate storage such as SSDs based on your specific needs. Also, be sure to research customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge overall performance and reliability. It's also a good idea to compare specifications and features across different brands and models to ensure you're getting the most value for your budget. Additionally, consider purchasing from reputable retailers for quality assurance in the long-run.

FAQs Question : What are the key factors to consider when buying a laptop under ₹25,000? Ans : When purchasing a laptop in this budget range, prioritise factors like processor performance, RAM capacity, storage type (preferably SSD), display quality, and battery life. Look for a balance of these specifications to suit your usage needs. Question : Can I get a laptop suitable for gaming within this budget? Ans : It's challenging to find a gaming laptop under ₹25,000 due to the demanding hardware requirements of modern games. However, you may find laptops with integrated graphics capable of running older or less demanding games at lower settings. Question : Are there any reliable brands known for offering quality laptops in this price range? Ans : Many brands offer budget-friendly laptops with decent specifications. Consider researching specific models from these brands and comparing their features to make an informed decision. Question : What should I expect in terms of warranty and after-sales support for laptops under ₹25,000? Ans : Typically, laptops in this price range come with standard warranty coverage ranging from one to two years. Ensure to check the warranty terms and conditions provided by the manufacturer or retailer. After-sales support may vary based on the brand's service network and reputation. Question : Can I upgrade the components of a budget laptop later on? Ans : While some budget laptops may offer limited upgradability, it's essential to check the specifications and design of the laptop beforehand. Components like RAM and storage may be upgradeable in certain models, but CPU and GPU upgrades are generally not feasible in budget laptops.

