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ASUS launches 2026 Zenbook and Vivobook series in India: Price, specs, features and pre-order details

Asus has launched new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, featuring AI-ready processors. The new models start at a price of 98,990 and go up to 299,990

Aman Gupta
Updated14 Apr 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Asus has launched the new Zenbook and Vivobook series in India
Asus has launched the new Zenbook and Vivobook series in India(Mint/Aman Gupta)
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Asus has officially launched its new premium Zenbook and Vivobook laptop lineups in India. The new machines are powered by the latest AI-ready processors, including the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite platforms.

Here's everything you need to know about Asus' latest laptop lineup

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ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200)/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-MB1627WS

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ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS

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Asus Vivobook and Zenbook series price:

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is priced at 98,990, while the Vivobook 16 costs 101,990. Meanwhile, the Vivobook S14 is priced at 128,990, and the Vivobook S16 costs 131,990.

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In the premium segment, the Zenbook S14 is priced at 179,990, the Zenbook A14 costs 185,990, while the Zenbook A16 is priced at 199,990, and the flagship dual-screen Zenbook DUO costs 299,990.

The Taiwanese tech giant is providing limited-period pre-order benefits worth up to 11,598, which allows customers to grab a 2-year extended warranty and 3-year Accidental Damage Protection for just 999. Moreover, Zenbook DUO customers will receive an ASUS Vigour Backpack as part of the launch offers.

The pre-orders for the new laptops have gone live and will run until 20 April with the new Vivobook and Zebook series going on sale starting April 21 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized retail partners

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Asus Zenbook series specifications:

The flagship Zenbook S14 sports a 14-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 1.1cm in thickness, weighs 1.2kg, and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with 50 TOPS of NPU performance.

The Zenbook DUO features two 14-inch 3K 144Hz OLED touchscreens and runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. The Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and A16 feature the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Elite Extreme chips, respectively, delivering up to 80 TOPS of NPU performance.

FeatureZenbook S14 (UX5406AA)Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA)
Display14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits HDR peak brightnessDual 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreens, 144Hz variable refresh rate
ProcessorUp to Intel Core Ultra 9 386H (Up to 50 TOPS NPU)Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 355 (49 TOPS NPU)
RAM & StorageUp to 32GB LPDDR5X onboard + Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 32GB LPDDR5x onboard + Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Battery & Charging77 Wh battery, 68W Type-C adapter99 Wh battery, 100W Type-C adapter
CameraFHD 3DNR IR AI camera with ambient light sensorFHD 3DNR IR AI camera with ambient light sensor
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1
Dimensions & Weight1.19 ~ 1.29 cm thick, 1.20 kg14.56-23.34mm thick, Approx. 1.35 kg (without keyboard)

Asus Vivobook series specs:

The Vivobook 14 and 16 models are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processors, while the Vivobook S14 and S16 run on the higher-end Intel Core Ultra 7 chips.

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The Vivobook S series laptops feature OLED displays, up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and up to 49 TOPS of NPU performance. All new Vivobook models include an FHD IR AI camera with Windows Hello support and a physical privacy shutter.

FeatureVivobook S14 / S16Vivobook 14 / 16
Display14-inch / 16-inch WUXGA OLED (60Hz)14-inch / 16-inch WUXGA IPS-level (60Hz)
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 355Intel Core Ultra 5 325
NPU PerformanceUp to 49 TOPSUp to 47 TOPS
RAM & StorageUp to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Battery70 Wh42 Wh
Weight1.4 kg / 1.7 kg1.46 kg / 1.88 kg

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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