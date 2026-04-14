ASUS launches 2026 Zenbook and Vivobook series in India: Price, specs, features and pre-order details

Asus has officially launched its new premium Zenbook and Vivobook laptop lineups in India. The new machines are powered by the latest AI-ready processors, including the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite platforms.

Here's everything you need to know about Asus' latest laptop lineup

Asus Vivobook and Zenbook series price: The ASUS Vivobook 14 is priced at ₹98,990, while the Vivobook 16 costs ₹101,990. Meanwhile, the Vivobook S14 is priced at ₹128,990, and the Vivobook S16 costs ₹131,990.

Advertisement

In the premium segment, the Zenbook S14 is priced at ₹179,990, the Zenbook A14 costs ₹185,990, while the Zenbook A16 is priced at ₹199,990, and the flagship dual-screen Zenbook DUO costs ₹299,990.

The Taiwanese tech giant is providing limited-period pre-order benefits worth up to ₹11,598, which allows customers to grab a 2-year extended warranty and 3-year Accidental Damage Protection for just ₹999. Moreover, Zenbook DUO customers will receive an ASUS Vigour Backpack as part of the launch offers.

The pre-orders for the new laptops have gone live and will run until 20 April with the new Vivobook and Zebook series going on sale starting April 21 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized retail partners

Advertisement

Asus Zenbook series specifications: The flagship Zenbook S14 sports a 14-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 1.1cm in thickness, weighs 1.2kg, and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with 50 TOPS of NPU performance.

The Zenbook DUO features two 14-inch 3K 144Hz OLED touchscreens and runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. The Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and A16 feature the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Elite Extreme chips, respectively, delivering up to 80 TOPS of NPU performance.

Feature Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA) Display 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits HDR peak brightness Dual 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreens, 144Hz variable refresh rate Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 386H (Up to 50 TOPS NPU) Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 355 (49 TOPS NPU) RAM & Storage Up to 32GB LPDDR5X onboard + Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 32GB LPDDR5x onboard + Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery & Charging 77 Wh battery, 68W Type-C adapter 99 Wh battery, 100W Type-C adapter Camera FHD 3DNR IR AI camera with ambient light sensor FHD 3DNR IR AI camera with ambient light sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Dimensions & Weight 1.19 ~ 1.29 cm thick, 1.20 kg 14.56-23.34mm thick, Approx. 1.35 kg (without keyboard)

Asus Vivobook series specs: The Vivobook 14 and 16 models are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processors, while the Vivobook S14 and S16 run on the higher-end Intel Core Ultra 7 chips.

Advertisement

The Vivobook S series laptops feature OLED displays, up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and up to 49 TOPS of NPU performance. All new Vivobook models include an FHD IR AI camera with Windows Hello support and a physical privacy shutter.

Feature Vivobook S14 / S16 Vivobook 14 / 16 Display 14-inch / 16-inch WUXGA OLED (60Hz) 14-inch / 16-inch WUXGA IPS-level (60Hz) Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 325 NPU Performance Up to 49 TOPS Up to 47 TOPS RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Battery 70 Wh 42 Wh Weight 1.4 kg / 1.7 kg 1.46 kg / 1.88 kg