ASUS expands ROG and TUF lineup in India with four new gaming laptops, prices start at ₹1,44,990

ASUS has expanded its gaming lineup in India with the launch of four new laptops in the ROG and TUF series. The Taiwanese tech giant states that these laptops are designed to provide high-performance gaming without compromising on a premium experience. The new laptop range features the latest Intel, AMD and NVIDIA chipsets along with high refresh rate displays and fast storage.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 specifications: The TUF Gaming F1 features up to a 16 inch 2.5K 165Hz IPS display with 100% sRGB and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The laptop comes with up to 32GP LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-FiE and Thunderbolt 4.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 specifications: The TUF Gaming A16 features up to a 16 inch 2.5K WQXGA 165Hz IPS display with 100% sRGB and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor and comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The laptop includes 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and dual USB Type-C ports. It also includes a 90Wh battery and support for fast charging.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 specifications: The ROG Strix G16 features a 16 inch 2.5K QHD+ ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The laptop supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7 and a 90Wh battery with fast charging support.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications: The Zephyrus G14 comes with a compact 14 inch display with 2.5K resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate and support for 100% DCI-P3. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The laptop includes up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and support for Wi-Fi 6E. It also includes a 73Wh battery and runs on Windows 11.

Price and availability: The new ASUS laptops will be available to buy from all ROG stores, ASUS exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Stores, Asus's website, Amazon and all of the company's authorized retail partners.

Below is the price of all new ASUS laptops:

TUF Gaming F16: ₹1,44,990

TUF Gaming A16: ₹1,69,990

ROG Strix G16: ₹1,69,990