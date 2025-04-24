Asus ExpertBook P series available to buy in India: Price, specs, offers and more

Taiwanese electronics maker Asus' new Expertbook P series is now available in India through Flipkart. The new laptops: Expertbook P1, P3 and P5 are aimed at professionals and businesses with the aim of increasing productivity and reliability..

Asus says that the idea behind these laptops is to provide a " worry-free business and service experience, even for small businesses and professionals".

Focus on MSMEs: Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC group at ASUS India in an interaction with Mint elaborated about the focus on MSMEs with the new Expertbook range.

“MSMEs are extremely crucial to ASUS and the overall strategy that we have for the Indian market… We have a very robust after sale support system which is for MSME business… We give warranty packs which are fully comprehensive in nature where you get the product warranty covered, you get the charger warranty covered. We have got packs available for accidental damage protection, battery warranty extension, quicker service support etc.

Sharma added that the new features provided with the new ExpertBook P series will allow MSMEs to get access to “premium service which is generally provided to large enterprises.”

Asus Expertbook P1 specifications: Asus ExpertBook P1 comes in 14 inch and 15.6 inch IPS display variants with the same Full HD resolution, anti-glare coating and 300 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop comes with up to with up to Intel Core i7-13620H processor with Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 1TB of SSD.

Asus ExpertBook P3 and P5 specifications: The Expertbook P3 and P5 come only in 14 inch Full HD IPS panels with 400 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB. However, with the ExpertBook P5 there is an option to upgrade to a WQXGA resolution display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate.

The ExpertBook P3 comes with the option of choosing between Intel Core i5-13420H or i7-13620H processors with 16GB of RAM that is upgradable up to 64GB.

Meanwhile, The ExpertBook P5 comes with the choice of Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with 16 or 32GB of RAM.

Asus Expertbook P series price: Asus Expertbook P series starts at a price of ₹39,990 while the ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P5 come at a starting price of ₹64,990 and ₹94,990 respectively.