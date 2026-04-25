ASUS launches ExpertBook Ultra, P5, and P3 laptops in India with Intel Core Ultra processors

ASUS has officially expanded its commercial laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the new ExpertBook Ultra, alongside the ExpertBook P5 and P3 models. The new Asus enterprise lineup focuses on improve build quality, on-device AI capabilities, and military-grade durability.
The flagship ExpertBook Ultra weighs just 0.99 kg and measures 10.9 mm thick. Asus says it is constructed from a CNC-machined AZ31B magnesium-aluminum alloy and features a 9H nano-ceramic coating for enhanced scratch resistance.
The device sports a 14-inch 3K (2880x1800) Tandem OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, hitting a peak HDR brightness of 1400 nits. The screen is protected by a matte Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel with nano-etching to reduce glare.
Under the hood, the ExpertBook Ultra is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, paired with integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics. It sustains a 50W TDP using the proprietary ExpertCool Pro thermal system.
The laptop is backed by up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD. It comes with a 70Wh battery that supports 90W fast charging, promising a 50% charge in 30 minutes.
The ExpertBook P5 and P3 models come in 14-inch and 16-inch display. The P5 runs on up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, while the P3 is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips.
Both models feature dual SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for expandable storage. The laptops are backed by up to 63Wh and 70Wh batteries, respectively.Software and security
The entire lineup comes with the ASUS MyExpert AI suite, with AI ExpertMeet for on-device tasks like real-time translation and meeting summaries.
For enterprise security, the laptops include discrete TPM 2.0 chips, biometric login via Match-on-Chip fingerprint sensors or IR cameras, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certifications.
The ExpertBook Ultra is currently availble for pre-orders on Flipkart and comes with prices starting at ₹239,990. The ExpertBook P5 will start at ₹214,990, while the ExpertBook P3 is priced from ₹94,990
|Feature
|ExpertBook Ultra
|ExpertBook P5
|ExpertBook P3
|Display
|14-inch 3K Tandem OLED, 120Hz
|14-inch/16-inch, up to WQXGA
|14-inch/16-inch, up to WUXGA IPS
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3
|Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3
|Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2
|RAM
|Up to 64GB LPDDR5X
|Up to 96GB DDR5 (Expandable)
|Up to 96GB DDR5 (Expandable)
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD
|Dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots
|Dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots
|Battery
|70Wh, 90W fast charging
|Up to 63Wh
|Up to 70Wh
|Durability
|MIL-STD-810H, AZ31B alloy
|MIL-STD-810H
|MIL-STD-810H
|Starting Price
|Rs. 239,990
|Rs. 214,990
|Rs. 94,990
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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