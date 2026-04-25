ASUS launches ExpertBook Ultra, P5, and P3 laptops in India with Intel Core Ultra processors

ASUS has officially expanded its commercial laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the new ExpertBook Ultra, alongside the ExpertBook P5 and P3 models. The new Asus enterprise lineup focuses on improve build quality, on-device AI capabilities, and military-grade durability.

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Expertbook Ultra specs: Design and display The flagship ExpertBook Ultra weighs just 0.99 kg and measures 10.9 mm thick. Asus says it is constructed from a CNC-machined AZ31B magnesium-aluminum alloy and features a 9H nano-ceramic coating for enhanced scratch resistance.

The device sports a 14-inch 3K (2880x1800) Tandem OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, hitting a peak HDR brightness of 1400 nits. The screen is protected by a matte Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel with nano-etching to reduce glare.

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Battery and processor: Under the hood, the ExpertBook Ultra is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, paired with integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics. It sustains a 50W TDP using the proprietary ExpertCool Pro thermal system.

The laptop is backed by up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD. It comes with a 70Wh battery that supports 90W fast charging, promising a 50% charge in 30 minutes.

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ExpertBook P5 and P3 The ExpertBook P5 and P3 models come in 14-inch and 16-inch display. The P5 runs on up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, while the P3 is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips.

Both models feature dual SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for expandable storage. The laptops are backed by up to 63Wh and 70Wh batteries, respectively.Software and security

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The entire lineup comes with the ASUS MyExpert AI suite, with AI ExpertMeet for on-device tasks like real-time translation and meeting summaries.

For enterprise security, the laptops include discrete TPM 2.0 chips, biometric login via Match-on-Chip fingerprint sensors or IR cameras, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certifications.

Pricing and availability The ExpertBook Ultra is currently availble for pre-orders on Flipkart and comes with prices starting at ₹239,990. The ExpertBook P5 will start at ₹214,990, while the ExpertBook P3 is priced from ₹94,990

Feature ExpertBook Ultra ExpertBook P5 ExpertBook P3 Display 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED, 120Hz 14-inch/16-inch, up to WQXGA 14-inch/16-inch, up to WUXGA IPS Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X Up to 96GB DDR5 (Expandable) Up to 96GB DDR5 (Expandable) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD Dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots Dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots Battery 70Wh, 90W fast charging Up to 63Wh Up to 70Wh Durability MIL-STD-810H, AZ31B alloy MIL-STD-810H MIL-STD-810H Starting Price Rs. 239,990 Rs. 214,990 Rs. 94,990