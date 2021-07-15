Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Asus launches new laptops starting at 17,999 for students, teachers

Asus launches new laptops starting at 17,999 for students, teachers

The Asus Chromebook laptop series come with essential Google applications
1 min read . 04:35 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new Chromebook laptops have been launched in partnership with Flipkart

Asus has unveiled four new Chromebooks fall in the entry-level segment and a primarily aimed at students and teachers for online classes. The new Chromebook laptops have been launched in partnership with Flipkart. The first sale for the new laptops will begin on 22 July and the starting price for the same is 17,999.

The new Asus Chromebook series includes a total of four new models: Asus Chromebook C523, Asus Chromebook C423, Asus Chromebook Flip C214, Asus Chromebook C223.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is priced at 23,999. As the name suggests, the Chromebook also comes with a flip mechanism and it also supports touch inputs.

The Asus Chromebook C423 will be available with touchscreen display as well as a non-touch display. The non-touch variant has been priced at 19,999 whereas the variant with a touchscreen comes at a price of 23,999.

Asus Chromebook C523 is priced at 20,999 for the variant without a touchscreen whereas the unit with a touch display costs 24,999.

The most affordable in the line-up is Asus Chromebook C223 which will be selling at a price point of 17,999.

