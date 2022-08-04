Asus launches new Vivobook and Zenbook laptops in India: Price, spec details

Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is priced at Rs. 99,990 onwards in India. While the base variant VivoBook S14 Flip will come at a price of Rs.66,990, its second second variant will cost Rs. 74,990 in India and VivoBook 15 Touch will come at a cost of Rs. 49,990 onwards in the country.
Asus, a PC maker has launched its new range of VivoBook and ZenBook laptops in India. Launched with both Intel and AMD chipset options, Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED, VivoBook S14 Flip, and the VivoBook 15 (touch) have been among the most awaited series of laptops from Asus.
Available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and website of Asus, the ZenBook Flip 14 is priced at Rs. 99,990 onwards in India. While the base variant VivoBook S14 Flip will come at a price of Rs.66,990, its second second variant will cost Rs. 74,990 in India. On the other hand, The Asus VivoBook 15 Touch will come at a cost of Rs. 49,990 onwards in the country.
The most premium laptop among the lot from ASUS, ZenBook Flip 14 comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 550 nits of peak brightness. According to Asus, this device has a Nano Edge design and a slim profile with just 2.9mm bezels on either side. The two in one laptop supports stylus and it is powered with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H chipset. It is believed that the premium laptop hovers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
Talking about the Asus VivoBook S14 Flip, it has an IPS display of 14-inches with a full-HD screen resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. Powered by both Intel and AMD CPU options, the laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 12500H chipset and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H chip option. Interestingly, consumers can opt for up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM on the Asus VivoBook S14 Flip laptop. The laptop is available in Cool Silver and Quiet Blue colors.
With a 15.6-inch FHD display with an 82 per cent screen-to-body ration, the all new Asus VivoBook 15 (Touch) is powered by up to an Intel Core i5 1240P CPU. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and storage of up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage capabilities. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the box, supporting a battery backup of 42Wh battery with 65W fast-charging.
