Asus launches new Vivobook and Zenbook laptops in India: Price, spec details

The most premium laptop among the lot from ASUS, ZenBook Flip 14 comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 550 nits of peak brightness. According to Asus, this device has a Nano Edge design and a slim profile with just 2.9mm bezels on either side. The two in one laptop supports stylus and it is powered with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H chipset. It is believed that the premium laptop hovers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

