Asus has launched the TUF Gaming F16 laptop in India, targeting gamers and content creators. It features a 16-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 3050A GPU, 16GB RAM, and customizable RGB lighting. Priced at ₹ 80,990, it includes three months of Xbox Game Pass.

Taiwanese electronics maker Asus has launched its latest gaming laptop in India, the TUF Gaming F16, aimed at both the power users and content creators. Much like many other Asus laptops, the TUF Gaming F16 comes with US MIL-STD 810H certification, meaning it can supposedly withstand extreme temperatures, humidity and even mechanical shocks.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 specifications: The TUF Gaming F16 features a 16-inch Full HD+ anti-glare IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the Intel Core 5 Processor 210H processor with 8 cores and 12 threads. In order to handle the graphics intensive tasks, the laptop is paired iwth the RTX 3050A GPU. The company claims that TUF Gaming F16 is designed for immersive gaming and effortless multitasking.

The TUF Gaming F16 is equipped with 16GB OF LPDDR4 RAM - upgradable up to 32 GB - and 512GB SSD Gen 4 - expandable up to 4TB.

In order to give the full gamer vibe, the laptop comes iwth a 1-Zone RGB lighting which is customizable. What's not customizable is the Copilot key - which like any other Windows laptop these days - summons Microsoft's AI assistant.

For Audio, the TUF Gaming F16 comes with a Dolby Atmos support for the speakers, which the company claims will provide a three dimensional soundscape that supposedly enhances in-game audio and cinematic experiences. Moreover, there is also Hi-Res certifications for headphones in order to allow users to have a sharper and more immersive listening experience.

The laptop comes with a 56WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery with a bundled 150W AC adapter, that can take it from 0-50% in around 30 minutes.

Asus TUF F16 price: The TUF F16 is priced at ₹80,990 and can be bought online form Flipkart, Amazon and Asus's own website. If you wish to buy the laptop offline, it is possible via Asus's Exclusive outlets and multi-brand stores like Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.