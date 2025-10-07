Asus ROG Ally, ROG Ally X launched in India: Price, specs, pre-order details and more

Asus has launched the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xob Ally X in India powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 series processors. The Windows-based handheld gaming PC was first launched in the global market in July 2025 and feature an Xbox inspired interface for playing games.
ROG Xbox Ally is priced at RS 69,990 and ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at ₹1,14,990. The gaming handhelds can be bought from the Asus/ROG Exlusive stores, Vijay Sales, authorized Asus retail outlets, Amazon and the company's website.
41% OFF
₹1994₹3399
Get This
33% OFF
₹731₹1099
Get This
89% OFF
₹219₹1999
Get This
₹449
Get This
The models are currently available for pre-order with a 1-year international warranty with shipping set to begin from 16 October, 2025.
Both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X come with a 7 inch Full HD IPS display with AMD FreeSync 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection and also features a Corning DXC Anti-Reflection coating.
The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X run on Windows 11 Home. While the Xbox Ally X is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, the Xbox Ally is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip.
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.