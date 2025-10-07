Asus ROG Ally, ROG Ally X launched in India: Price, specs, pre-order details and more

Asus has launched the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xob Ally X in India powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 series processors. The Windows-based handheld gaming PC was first launched in the global market in July 2025 and feature an Xbox inspired interface for playing games.

ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X pricing: ROG Xbox Ally is priced at RS 69,990 and ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at ₹1,14,990. The gaming handhelds can be bought from the Asus/ROG Exlusive stores, Vijay Sales, authorized Asus retail outlets, Amazon and the company's website.

The models are currently available for pre-order with a 1-year international warranty with shipping set to begin from 16 October, 2025.

ROG Xbox Ally specifications: Both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X come with a 7 inch Full HD IPS display with AMD FreeSync 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection and also features a Corning DXC Anti-Reflection coating.