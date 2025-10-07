Subscribe

Asus ROG Ally, ROG Ally X launched in India: Price, specs, pre-order details and more

Asus introduced the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in India, powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 processors. The devices are priced at 69,990 and 1,14,990, available for pre-order with a one-year warranty, shipping starts on October 16, 2025.

Aman Gupta
Updated7 Oct 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X have been launched in India
Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X have been launched in India

Asus has launched the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xob Ally X in India powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 series processors. The Windows-based handheld gaming PC was first launched in the global market in July 2025 and feature an Xbox inspired interface for playing games.

Advertisement

ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X pricing:

ROG Xbox Ally is priced at RS 69,990 and ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at 1,14,990. The gaming handhelds can be bought from the Asus/ROG Exlusive stores, Vijay Sales, authorized Asus retail outlets, Amazon and the company's website.

You may be interested in

41% OFF

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Asus Rog Ally 2023 Rc71L / Rog Ally X 2024 Rc72La / Msi Claw A1M Case with Pockets for Accessories and Original Charger, Hard Shell Travel Pouch - Black

  • Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Asus Rog Ally 2023 Rc71L / Rog Ally X 2024 Rc72La / Msi Claw A1M Case with Pockets for Accessories and Original Charger
  • Hard Shell Travel Pouch - Black

₹1994

₹3399

Get This

33% OFF

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard for ASUS ROG Ally Handheld 7 inch 2023/ROG Ally X 2024/MSI Claw A1M Handheld 7 inch, Transparent Ultra HD, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Scratch, Full Coverage [3 Pack]

  • amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard for ASUS ROG Ally Handheld 7 inch 2023/ROG Ally X 2024/MSI Claw A1M Handheld 7 inch
  • Transparent Ultra HD
  • Anti-Fingerprint

₹731

₹1099

Get This

89% OFF

M.G.R.J® Tempered Glass Screen Protector for ASUS ROG Ally Handheld 7 inch 2023 / Rog Ally X 2024 / MSI Claw 2024 (Transparent)

  • M.G.R.J® Tempered Glass Screen Protector for ASUS ROG Ally Handheld 7 inch 2023 / Rog Ally X 2024 / MSI Claw 2024 (Transparent)

₹219

₹1999

Get This

Mastering the ASUS ROG Ally X Touchscreen Console Manual: Get Started Fast Improve Response Update Firmware and Sync with Cloud

  • Mastering the ASUS ROG Ally X Touchscreen Console Manual: Get Started Fast Improve Response Update Firmware and Sync with Cloud

₹449

Get This

41% OFF

Saco Screen Protector Film for ROG XBox Ally 2025, ASUS ROG Ally X 2024 & 2023 – Anti-Glare Matte, Scratch Resistant, Anti-Fingerprint, Self-Healing – Pack of 2

  • Saco Screen Protector Film for ROG XBox Ally 2025
  • ASUS ROG Ally X 2024 & 2023 – Anti-Glare Matte
  • Scratch Resistant

₹299

₹510

Get This

The models are currently available for pre-order with a 1-year international warranty with shipping set to begin from 16 October, 2025.

ROG Xbox Ally specifications:

Both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X come with a 7 inch Full HD IPS display with AMD FreeSync 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection and also features a Corning DXC Anti-Reflection coating.

Advertisement

The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X run on Windows 11 Home. While the Xbox Ally X is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, the Xbox Ally is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip.

 
 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAsus ROG Ally, ROG Ally X launched in India: Price, specs, pre-order details and more
Read Next Story