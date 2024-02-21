Asus ROG laptops: Best 7 options for competitive gamers and creators
ROG is the gaming line-up from Asus promising high-end gaming and unmatched power for running other programs. Check out the 7 best options to consider before buying your next gaming machine. This review and buying guide will help you make a solid decision.
Gaming has always been a very popular recreational activity since the digital boom. We have seen a long developmental journey of the gaming industry and its offerings. From early indie games like Mario Brothers, Contra, and Pac Man, gamers have seen the shift move to consoles, PCs, laptops and now mobiles. However, the competitive side of gaming is still shouldered by laptops and PCs. Gaming laptops offer more portability and functionality when compared to PCs, and one of the most popular names in the world of gaming laptops is Republic of Gamers(ROG) by Asus. ROG laptops have been a centre of innovation and functionality for a long time.