Asus ROG laptops: Best 7 options for competitive gamers and creators

Gaming has always been a very popular recreational activity since the digital boom. We have seen a long developmental journey of the gaming industry and its offerings. From early indie games like Mario Brothers, Contra, and Pac Man, gamers have seen the shift move to consoles, PCs, laptops and now mobiles. However, the competitive side of gaming is still shouldered by laptops and PCs. Gaming laptops offer more portability and functionality when compared to PCs, and one of the most popular names in the world of gaming laptops is Republic of Gamers(ROG) by Asus. ROG laptops have been a centre of innovation and functionality for a long time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Keeping that reason in mind, we have decided to guide you through the 7 best ROG laptops you can buy for competitive gaming, and other heavy tasks like video editing, streaming and content creation. ROG laptops have a wide range of products in every price range. Whether you are entering the competitive gaming domain or looking for a device to upgrade to, there is something for everyone.

In this review guide, you will come across portable laptops with smaller screens along with some ultimate powerhouses that come with dual screens and the latest hardware. Read on to explore the best ROG laptop options and pick one based on your requirements of power and performance.

1. ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)

The ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) is a powerhouse gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance or display quality. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers smooth and immersive gaming experiences. The 17.3-inch FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensures vibrant visuals and fluid motion. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample memory and fast load times. Despite its larger size, the Strix G17 remains relatively portable at 2.5 Kg, making it a solid choice for gamers who value both performance and screen real estate.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Memory: 16GB DDR5, upgradable to 32GB

Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD, expandable slots available

Display: 17.3-inch FHD, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: Backlit Chiclet 4-Zone RGB

Ports: Multiple, including HDMI 2.0b and USB 3.2 Gen 2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance AMD processor Larger size may deter some Expansive 17.3-inch high-refresh display Relatively heavy at 2.5 Kg

2. ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) redefines portability in gaming laptops. Its compact 13.4-inch touch display, combined with a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and RTX 3050 graphics, offers an unparalleled blend of mobility and performance. The 120Hz refresh rate screen ensures smooth gameplay, while the 16GB DDR5 memory and 512GB SSD provide ample space and speed. This 2-in-1 laptop, weighing just 1.3kg, is perfect for gamers and professionals alike, offering versatility without compromising on power.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Memory: 16GB DDR5 onboard

Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Display: 13.4-inch FHD+ Touch, 120Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.3 Kg

Design: 2-in-1 convertible

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Highly portable and lightweight Smaller screen size for gaming Convertible touch display

3. ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022)

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) stands out with its vibrant Electro Punk design, alongside the ROG Impact Mouse & Mat. Fuelled by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers stellar gaming performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display at 144Hz provides crisp, fluid visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, it offers substantial storage and quick response times, making it a formidable gaming setup.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Memory: 16GB DDR5, upgradable to 32GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD, additional slot available

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Accessories: ROG Strix Impact II Mouse and ROG Sheath Mat

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Free premium accessories 1 TB storage might feel less for multiple heavy games High-refresh-rate display

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) is a marvel of dual-screen technology, offering a main 16-inch QHD+ display at 240Hz and a secondary touchscreen, enhancing multitasking for gaming and creative work. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and RTX 4080, it's a beast in performance. The 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD ensure lightning-fast load times and ample storage. It's designed for those who demand the best, both in gaming and productivity.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Memory: 32GB DDR5, support up to 64GB

Storage: 2TB PCIe SSD, expandable slot

Display: 16-inch QHD+, 240Hz Mini LED

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Dual Screens: Main and secondary touchscreen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-screen setup for multitasking Might be an overkill for a beginner Top-tier performance and graphics Heavier and bulkier design

5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) combines portability with power in a 14-inch form factor. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and RTX 3050 ensures great gaming performance. The 144Hz FHD display offers vibrant visuals, and the 8GB DDR4 RAM coupled with a 1TB SSD provides plenty of space and speed. Unique design touches like the AniMe Matrix display make it stand out. Lightweight at 1.6kg, it's ideal for gamers on the go.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

Memory: 8GB DDR4, upgradable to 24GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Operating System: Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11

Design: AniMe Matrix display, lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unique AniMe Matrix design Initial RAM might be limiting Lightweight and portable

6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022)

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) is a gaming powerhouse, boasting an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an RTX 3080 GPU, making it perfect for high-fidelity gaming. The 15.6-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures sharp, fluid visuals, while the 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB SSD provide ample storage and quick load times. Its distinctive green chassis and per-key RGB keyboard not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also its gaming functionality. Weighing 2.3 Kg, it's relatively portable for a gaming laptop of this caliber, however, frequent travelling with this laptop can feel like a hassle.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Memory: 16GB DDR5-4800MHz, expandable

Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, with additional slot

Display: 15.6-inch WQHD, 165Hz/3ms

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB

Ports: Comprehensive, including HDMI 2.0b and USB 3.2 Gen 2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-fidelity graphics performance Weight can limit portability High-refresh-rate WQHD display

7. ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) is designed for gamers seeking a blend of performance and portability. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX and RTX 3050, it delivers solid gaming experiences. The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate provides crisp, fast-paced visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick game loads. The 4-zone RGB keyboard and array of ports add to its appeal, making it a versatile choice for gaming and productivity alike.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX

Memory: 16GB DDR5 4800MHz, expandable

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, with expansion slots

Display: 16-inch FHD+ 165Hz IPS-level Anti-glare

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard 4-Zone RGB

Ports: Extensive, including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 FRL

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Good balance of power and portability 16-inch display might not be preferred by everyone High-refresh-rate for smooth visuals

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size & Refresh Rate RAM and Storage GPU Details ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) 17.3-inch FHD, 144Hz 16GB, 512GB SSD RTX 3050 4GB ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 13.4-inch FHD+ Touch, 120Hz 16GB, 512GB SSD RTX 3050 4GB ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz 16GB, 1TB SSD RTX 3050 4GB ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) 16-inch QHD+, 240Hz 32GB, 2TB SSD RTX 4080 12GB ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch FHD, 144Hz 8GB, 1TB SSD RTX 3050 4GB ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) WQHD 15.6-inch WQHD, 165Hz/3ms 16GB, 1TB SSD RTX 3080 8GB ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 16-inch FHD+, 165Hz 16GB, 512GB SSD RTX 3050 6GB

Best value for money The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) offers the best value for money. Its versatile 2-in-1 design, powerful Ryzen 9 processor, and RTX 3050 GPU make it suitable for both gaming and productivity. The touch screen and portability add significant value, especially for users seeking flexibility without compromising on performance.

Best overall product The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) stands out as the best overall product. With its innovative dual-screen setup, high-end RTX 4080 GPU, and robust 32GB RAM coupled with a 2TB SSD, it's unmatched in both performance and multitasking capabilities. The 240Hz QHD+ display ensures the utmost clarity and fluidity for professional and gaming use.

How to find the best ROG laptop? Finding the best ROG laptop involves assessing your needs in gaming and productivity. Consider the display size and refresh rate for immersive visuals, the RAM and storage for smooth multitasking and ample space, and the GPU for gaming performance. Prioritize features like display quality for creative work or high-refresh rates for competitive gaming. Battery life and portability also matter for users on the go. Comparing these aspects among models helps pinpoint the perfect balance of performance, features, and price. User reviews and professional benchmarks are invaluable for understanding real-world performance and reliability.

FAQs Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in these ROG laptops? Ans : Yes, most ROG laptops come with upgradeable RAM and additional SSD slots for expansion. Question : Are ROG laptops suitable for professional creative work? Ans : Absolutely. Models with high-resolution, color-accurate displays like the Zephyrus Duo are ideal for creative professionals. Question : How does the dual-screen feature of the Zephyrus Duo enhance usability? Ans : It offers extended screen real estate, facilitating multitasking and streamlining workflows for gaming, streaming, and professional use. Question : Can ROG laptops handle VR gaming? Ans : Yes, models equipped with RTX series GPUs are well-suited for VR gaming, offering immersive experiences with appropriate VR gear. Question : What makes ROG laptops stand out from other gaming laptops? Ans : ROG laptops are known for their innovative features, such as dual-screen setups, high-refresh-rate displays, and robust cooling systems, setting them apart in performance and design.

