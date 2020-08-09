Asus ROG Phone 3: Stands out from rivals in gaming performance

The 6.59-inch AMOLED display on the ROG Phone 3 offers ample legroom for gaming and video playback. It is a 2,340x1,080p display which is more than adequate. However, some of its rivals like OnePlus 8 Pro are offering a bigger 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with higher resolution of 3168 x 1440p. On paper, this gives the OnePlus 8 Pro’s screen an upper hand. But we don’t think lower resolution or slightly smaller screen is going to be a deal breaker as the ROG Phone 3’s screen still looks vivid and on par with rivals. The screen supports HDR (high dynamic range) which means you get to see wider range of colours in games and movies on Netflix. The screen also has a higher than usual 144Hz refresh rate for smooth and jitter-free gaming experience. Though most mobile games still don’t support such high refresh rates, the list of games isn’t that miniscule either.