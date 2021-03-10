Asus ROG Phone 5 to launch today: What to expect from the new gaming phone

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asus is all set to reveal the next generation of ROG gaming smartphone. The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be revealed via a virtual event that will be streamed via the company's official YouTube channel, as well as the Asus' Twitter and Facebook channel. Flipkart has also setup a dedicated page for the device.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Geekbench listing has revealed that Asus ROG Phone 5 might feature up to 18GB of RAM. If this turns out to be true, the ROG Phone 5 will become the first smartphone to get this amount of RAM.

In terms of processing power, the ROG Phone 5 will feature nothing less than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The report suggests that Asus will provide a massive 6000mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The cheapest variant of the Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. According to the Geekbench listing shared by the report, the ROG Phone 5 managed to get 3468 in multi-core score and 1113 in the single-core score.

The listing also reveals that the phone will come with Android 11 out of the box. Much more information will be made official by the company in a few hours. Stay tuned to Mint for the latest updates.

