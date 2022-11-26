Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Asus ROG Phone 6 series now available in India: Price, where to buy and more

Asus ROG Phone 6 series can now be purchased in India. The series consists of two smartphones – Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both these handsets can be purchased via Vijay Sales online and offline stores. The smartphone series come with flagship features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6,000mAh battery and AMOLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series price

Both devices are offered in a single model. The Asus ROG Phone 6 packs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It comes with a price tag of 71,999. The handset is offered in White and Black colour options.

The Pro model, on the other hand, is priced at 89,999. The device is equipped with 18GB of RAM and has a storage capacity of 512GB. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro comes in a single White colour with ROG Vision rear OLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series specifications

Both Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset has a clock speed of 3.2GHz. The handset boast of ROG GameCool 6 cooling system.

As mentioned above, the ROG Phone 6 packs 12GB RAM while the Pro comes with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The gaming devices come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 165 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display has HDR10+ support and offers 23ms touch latency.

For protection, the handsets offer a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the top. Both the smartphones sport triple camera system on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with 13MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor at the front.

To enhance gaming experience on the phone, Asus ROG Phone 6 series come with an advanced AirTrigger button control system along with Motion Control input.

