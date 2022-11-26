Asus ROG Phone 6 series can now be purchased in India. The series consists of two smartphones – Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both these handsets can be purchased via Vijay Sales online and offline stores. The smartphone series come with flagship features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6,000mAh battery and AMOLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series price

Both devices are offered in a single model. The Asus ROG Phone 6 packs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It comes with a price tag of ₹71,999. The handset is offered in White and Black colour options.

The Pro model, on the other hand, is priced at ₹89,999. The device is equipped with 18GB of RAM and has a storage capacity of 512GB. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro comes in a single White colour with ROG Vision rear OLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 6 series specifications

Both Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset has a clock speed of 3.2GHz. The handset boast of ROG GameCool 6 cooling system.

As mentioned above, the ROG Phone 6 packs 12GB RAM while the Pro comes with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The gaming devices come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 165 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display has HDR10+ support and offers 23ms touch latency.

For protection, the handsets offer a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the top. Both the smartphones sport triple camera system on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with 13MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor at the front.

To enhance gaming experience on the phone, Asus ROG Phone 6 series come with an advanced AirTrigger button control system along with Motion Control input.