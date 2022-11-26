Asus ROG Phone 6 series now available in India: Price, where to buy and more

Asus ROG Phone 6 series can now be purchased in India. The series consists of two smartphones – Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both these handsets can be purchased via Vijay Sales online and offline stores. The smartphone series come with flagship features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6,000mAh battery and AMOLED display.

