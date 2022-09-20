Asus ROG Phone 6D series launched with Dimensity 9000+ SoC: Details

Asus ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaming phones come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
Taiwanese smartphone company Asus has launched its ROG Phone 6D series. The series consists of the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaming phones. The duo comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Asus ROG Phone 6D series comes with a starting price of EUR 949 which roughly translates to ₹75,500 in India.
Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate specifications
Asus ROG Phone 6D and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate phones come with LPDDR5x RAM and offer UFS 3.1 storage. Both are equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080x2,448 pixel resolution. The phones feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the top.
Both these smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with a Mali-G710 GPU. The duo have similar camera features with a triple rear camera consisting of 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, the duo come with 12MP camera at the front.
On the battery front, both Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D offer a 6,000mAh battery with 65watt wired fast charging. Other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, and tri-microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction technology. The gaming smartphones boast of upgraded AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic sensors and feature gestures like Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.
The duo run on Android 12 operating system. Asus promises two OS upgrades and up to 2 years of security updates for both the smartphones. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are the connectivity features on Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D.
Coming to what’s different between the two phones. The standard ROG Phone 6D has an Aura RGB lighting on the back panel, while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes with a 2-inch OLED display on the back. Another added feature on the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is the AeroActive Portal that is designed to directly route the airflow from the AeroActive Cooler 6 to the interior of the smartphone.
Asus ROG Phone 6D with AURA RGB packs up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It comes with a starting price of EUR 949 (roughly ₹75,500). Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It costs EUR 1,399 (roughly ₹1,12,000). The duo come in Space Gray colour options.
