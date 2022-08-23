Asus ROG Phone 6D tipped to feature this Dimensity SoC: What all to expect

In addition, the phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, which can support up to 12GB of RAM on the basic model and up to 18GB of RAM on the Pro model. Additionally, it has been claimed that the cooling system is better than previously. With a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, Asus also improves the phone's cameras. The phone has a 12MP front camera as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}