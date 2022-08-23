Asus ROG Phone 6D tipped to feature this Dimensity SoC: What all to expect

Reportedly, a smartphone has made its appearance on the RoHS certification tab on the official website confirms the name of the smartphone. It is expected to be the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D.
Asus could launch its Asus ROG Phone 6D soon, as per the leaks by a notable tipster and the appearance of the smartphone on certification sites. Reportedly, you Asus smartphones with model number ASUS_AI2203_A and ASUS_AI2203_B were spotted on 3C. These handsets are said to belong to the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D.
Reportedly, a smartphone has made its appearance on the RoHS certification tab on the official website confirms the name of the smartphone. It is expected to be the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D. To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG 6 Pro were launched in India this previous month.
According to the leaks, this alleged Asus ROG Phone 6D is expected to launch soon. According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, handsets model number ASUS_AI2203_A and ASUS_AI2203_B were spotted on 3C and they could belong to the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D.
Moreover, the tipster suggested that the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset. This device will most likely sport a 165Hz Samsung Display with a flat screen. For optics, it might feature a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and pack a 6,000mAh battery support for 65W fast charging.
To recall, Asus also launched its Asus ROG Phone 6 in India earlier this year. This phone has the most outrageous specifications available to gamers and the quickest CPU that any Android phone can use.
In addition, the phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, which can support up to 12GB of RAM on the basic model and up to 18GB of RAM on the Pro model. Additionally, it has been claimed that the cooling system is better than previously. With a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, Asus also improves the phone's cameras. The phone has a 12MP front camera as well.
The design and RAM/storage configuration of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro are the main differences between them. The device has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.
