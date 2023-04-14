Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate now available in India. Here’s price, specs, more

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate now available in India. Here’s price, specs, more3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:22 AM IST
- Asus ROG Phone 7 is now available in India, offering a maximum RAM of 12GB and internal storage of 256GB at a price of Rs. 74,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end variant, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, is equipped with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 99,999.
Asus has finally launched its much-awaited ROG Phone 7 series in India, which comprises two models: Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. These phones have been the talk of the town for quite some time now, with various leaks and reports building up the excitement among tech enthusiasts. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series is specifically designed for gaming, and hence comes equipped with advanced cooling solutions to provide an uninterrupted gaming experience. This latest series serves as the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, which was released in July 2022.
