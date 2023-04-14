Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate now available in India. Here’s price, specs, more

Asus has finally launched its much-awaited ROG Phone 7 series in India, which comprises two models: Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. These phones have been the talk of the town for quite some time now, with various leaks and reports building up the excitement among tech enthusiasts. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series is specifically designed for gaming, and hence comes equipped with advanced cooling solutions to provide an uninterrupted gaming experience. This latest series serves as the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, which was released in July 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Price

Asus ROG Phone 7 is now available in India, offering a maximum RAM of 12GB and internal storage of 256GB at a price of Rs. 74,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end variant, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, is equipped with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 99,999. Both variants are slated to go on sale in May, providing consumers with an exceptional gaming experience.

The Storm White colour option is available for both the base and Ultimate variants of the ROG Phone 7. Additionally, the base model comes in an exclusive Phantom Black colour variant.

Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Specifications and features

Both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are dual nano-SIM phones that run on the Android 13 operating system with ROG UI and Zen UI interfaces, respectively. These phones are equipped with a stunning 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display, boasting a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 1000nits and has a pixel density of 395 ppi, delivering an immersive visual experience to users.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. These phones come with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 internal storage, providing users with ample space to store their data and run applications seamlessly.

In terms of camera specifications, both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The front camera of these smartphones features a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing high-quality selfies and video calls.

Both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging, ensuring that users can spend more time gaming and less time charging. These smartphones come with a host of connectivity options, such as GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, among others. Additionally, these handsets feature an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water splashes. With dimensions measuring 173mm x 77mm x 10.3mm and a weight of 239 grams, the Asus ROG Phone 7 series is sleek and compact, making it easy to handle and carry.