Asus ROG Phone 9 series launch on November 19: 185Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and more expected
On November 19, Asus will unveil the ROG Phone 9 series, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite and a 185Hz LTPO display for the ROG Phone 9 Pro. The series may also include IP68 water resistance and impressive camera capabilities.
Asus is all set to launch its ROG Phone 9 series at an event on November 19. Even prior to the release, Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will join the spade of phones to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor. However, a new leak has now suggested that Asus could take the refresh rate game on smartphones to another level with the ROG Phone 9 Pro.