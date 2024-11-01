On November 19, Asus will unveil the ROG Phone 9 series, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite and a 185Hz LTPO display for the ROG Phone 9 Pro. The series may also include IP68 water resistance and impressive camera capabilities.

Asus is all set to launch its ROG Phone 9 series at an event on November 19. Even prior to the release, Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will join the spade of phones to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor. However, a new leak has now suggested that Asus could take the refresh rate game on smartphones to another level with the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro will come with a 185Hz LTPO display, the first ever on a smartphone. For comparison, the ROG Phone 8 Pro launched last year came with a 165Hz display while the recently launched iQOO 13 comes with a 144Hz refresh.

ROG Phone 9 series is also said to come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. However, it is not yet clear if the phone will also be accompanied with an IP69 rating like the recently launched OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13.

ROG Phone 9 specifications (expected): ROG Phone 9 is expected to come with a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2,500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front.

Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the ROG Phone 9 is also rumored to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the ROG Phone 9 is likely to come with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700 primary shooter, 50MP macro sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone isl likely to come with a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.