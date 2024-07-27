Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC review: Elegant design meets powerful performance
Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC is the first Snapdragon X Elite chipset powered laptop in India. The flagship laptop from Asus is designed to deliver unmatches performance and huge gains in battery life due to the new ARM based processor underneath.
Microsoft made a lot of noise about finally giving Apple's MacBook a run for its money when it launched the CoPilot+ PCs earlier this year. Based on the new Snapdragon X series processor, the new laptops promised a major AI upgrade and a boost in battery life to rival Apple's offerings.