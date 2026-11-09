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ASUS Zenbook 14 launched in India with Ceraluminum body, OLED display and up to 33-hour battery

ASUS Zenbook 14 launched in India starting at 1,36,990, with Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon options. See variant prices, display, battery claims and EMI offers.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Nov 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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ASUS has launched the Zenbook 14 in India.
ASUS has launched the Zenbook 14 in India.
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ASUS has launched its new Zenbook 14 laptop lineup in India on November 9, 2026, targeting consumers seeking a lightweight laptop with a premium design and AI-powered performance. This new range comes with the company's Ceraluminum body, boasting three colour choices and a variety of Intel, AMD and Snapdragon processors. It comes with OLED display variants too, some of which feature a 3K 120Hz touchscreen and up to 50 TOPs of NPU.

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The ASUS Zenbook 14 comes in Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral & Zabriskie Beige colours. The company has also unveiled its ZenMouse MD202, the world's first mouse ever made of Ceraluminum. The new laptops will be available online via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and other authorised retailers in India.

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ASUS Zenbook 14 price in India and availability

The ASUS Zenbook 14 starts at 136,990 in India, while the top-end variant costs 167,990. Here are the prices of the three configurations:

  • ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480AA: 1,67,990
  • ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480KA: 1,56,990
  • ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480QA: 1,36,990

The ASUS ZenMouse MD202 has a price tag of 6,999. ASUS is offering no-cost EMI with monthly rates as low as 7,611 for 18 months, and low-cost EMI starting at 6,471 per month for 24 months, across different variants.

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ASUS Zenbook 14 specifications and features

The new Zenbook 14 has the Ceraluminum body, which ASUS claims is 30% lighter and three times as strong as traditional materials. The laptop's thinnest point is 1.39 cm, and it weighs as little as 1.1 kg. It has undergone military-grade durability testing (MIL-STD-810H).

The highest-specification version features a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,100-nit peak HDR brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage. The other setups have FHD+ OLED displays that offer a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, buyers can choose between an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, an AMD Ryzen AI 7 345 and a Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor. The Intel and AMD versions deliver up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, while the Snapdragon version delivers up to 45 TOPS.

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The laptops come with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office Home 2024. The Zenbook 14 promises up to 33 hours of battery life, depending on the configuration, according to ASUS. Variants also include USB-C fast charging.

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ASUS ZenMouse MD202 features

Alongside the laptop, ASUS has launched the ZenMouse MD202 at 6,999. It offers a Ceraluminum top cover, Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, and support for up to 4 devices.

The mouse also comes with a Track-on-glass sensor, customisable DPI settings ranging from 800 to 4,200 and USB-C fast charging. ASUS states that the battery charges in 16 hours in just one minute.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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