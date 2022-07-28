Asus Zenfone 9 to be launched in India soon: Know features, expected price

Asus is all set to launch its upcoming Asus Zenfone 9. The latest handset from Asus is the successor model of Asus Zenfone 8 which was launched in May 2021. The smartphone brand will launch the phone in New York at 09:00 AM, Taipei at 09:00 PM, and Berlin at 03:00 PM on July 28, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}