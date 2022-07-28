Asus Zenfone 9 to be launched in India soon: Know features, expected price

Asus Zenfone 9 to be launched in India soon: Know features, expected price1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
- Asus to launch Zenfone 9 in Taipei, New York, and Berlin, today. The smartphone is expected to be sold at a price of Rs. 60,557 in Inda.
Asus is all set to launch its upcoming Asus Zenfone 9. The latest handset from Asus is the successor model of Asus Zenfone 8 which was launched in May 2021. The smartphone brand will launch the phone in New York at 09:00 AM, Taipei at 09:00 PM, and Berlin at 03:00 PM on July 28, 2022.
Asus is all set to launch its upcoming Asus Zenfone 9. The latest handset from Asus is the successor model of Asus Zenfone 8 which was launched in May 2021. The smartphone brand will launch the phone in New York at 09:00 AM, Taipei at 09:00 PM, and Berlin at 03:00 PM on July 28, 2022.
The successor model is expected to be launched in India by August 31, 2022. With the latest specifications, the phone is rumored to be sold at a base price of Rs.60,557. However, Asus has not revealed the prices of the handset, yet.
The successor model is expected to be launched in India by August 31, 2022. With the latest specifications, the phone is rumored to be sold at a base price of Rs.60,557. However, Asus has not revealed the prices of the handset, yet.
As per the tip, the upcoming phone is said to use the Android v11 operating system. It might come with a 5000 mAh battery backup that lasts longer for listening to songs, watching movies, and powerful gaming, supported by 30W fast charging.
As per the tip, the upcoming phone is said to use the Android v11 operating system. It might come with a 5000 mAh battery backup that lasts longer for listening to songs, watching movies, and powerful gaming, supported by 30W fast charging.
It is expected that Asus Zenfone 9 will come with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon series processor ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
It is expected that Asus Zenfone 9 will come with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon series processor ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
The handset is likely to come up with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, featuring a primary camera sensor of 50 MP and a selfie camera of 12MP.
The handset is likely to come up with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, featuring a primary camera sensor of 50 MP and a selfie camera of 12MP.