Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Avail up to 50% off on LG TVs on Amazon: Choose from models across budgets and sizes fit for your home

Avail up to 50% off on LG TVs on Amazon: Choose from models across budgets and sizes fit for your home

Boudhaditya Sanyal

Do you think it's time to upgrade your TV? You can get up to 50% off on popular models. Choose from sizes varying between 32-inches to 55-inches, while also choosing from models that fall in your budget.

Buy a new LG TV at up to 50% off on Amazon.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment experience? Now is the perfect time as Amazon offers up to 50% off on a wide range of LG TVs. From compact screens ideal for bedrooms to large, immersive displays that transform your living room into a cinematic space, there’s something for everyone. LG TVs are known for their cutting-edge technology, stunning picture quality, and impressive sound features. You can choose from models equipped with 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs that enhance your home décor. This sale covers TVs across various budgets, ensuring there’s a perfect match for every household. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy vibrant visuals, advanced technology, and seamless streaming at unbeatable prices. Explore the best deals and elevate your viewing experience today with LG’s premium TV range on Amazon. Hurry — these offers are only available for a limited time!

The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a powerhouse for home entertainment. Its AI-powered picture processing and sound optimization offer an immersive viewing experience. The extensive smart features, including AI ThinQ, WebOS 22, and OTT support for Netflix and more, make streaming seamless. With multiple connectivity options and a game optimizer feature, this TV caters to tech-savvy users.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Smart Features
AI ThinQ, WebOS 22, Game Optimizer
Sound
20W Output with AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready
Display
4K Ultra HD with AI Brightness Control
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

Also read: Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 options with unmatched visuals and cutting edge features

The LG 65-inch Smart LED TV with the Gen6 α5 AI Processor delivers top-tier performance. Its sleek design and cutting-edge features, such as Apple AirPlay 2 and Game Optimizer, cater to modern entertainment needs. HDR 10 support ensures vibrant visuals, while AI-driven sound makes audio more immersive. Ideal for movie lovers and gamers alike.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Gen6):

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Smart Features
AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, Apple AirPlay 2
Sound
20W Output with AI Sound
Display
4K Ultra HD with 4K Upscaler
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 50-inch Smart LED TV offers stunning 4K visuals and AI-powered audio, making it perfect for medium-sized rooms. With WebOS and support for popular OTT platforms, streaming is smooth and user-friendly. Features like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer make it versatile for both cinema enthusiasts and gamers.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Smart Features
AI ThinQ, WebOS, Filmmaker Mode
Sound
20W Output with Virtual Surround Sound
Display
Slim Design with 4K Upscaler
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Also read: LED vs OLED vs QLED TV: Which one should you buy and why? A comprehensive comparison

The LG 55-inch Smart LED TV combines superior picture quality and robust smart features for an unmatched entertainment experience. With AI-driven optimization for sound and visuals, every scene is crisp and clear. The intuitive WebOS interface and extensive OTT app support make browsing content effortless.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Smart Features
WebOS, AI ThinQ, Filmmaker Mode
Sound
20W Output with AI Sound
Display
Slim Design with 4K Upscaler
Connectivity
Slim Design with 4K Upscaler
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

More products for you:

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and AI-driven sound enhancements. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into modern living spaces. With unlimited OTT app support and smart features like AI ThinQ and WebOS, it’s perfect for binge-watching sessions. The Bluetooth surround-ready setup further elevates your entertainment. This TV strikes the right balance between high performance and user convenience.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, eARC
Sound
20 Watts output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Auto Volume Leveling
Smart TV Features
WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Unlimited OTT App Support
Display
4K Upscaler, Slim Design, HDR 10
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Also read: Best QLED TVs: Choose from the top 10 picks for immersive viewing and enhanced audio quality

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact yet powerful option for small spaces. Its vibrant HD display and DTS Virtual:X sound technology provide a well-rounded audio-visual experience. Equipped with WebOS and screen mirroring capabilities, it simplifies smart viewing. The lightweight design and easy connectivity options make it a practical choice for those looking for value without compromising on essential features.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
HD Ready (1366x768)
Connectivity
2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port
Sound
10 Watts output, DTS Virtual:X, Down Firing Speakers
Smart TV Features
WebOS, Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard, Mini TV Browser
Display
Active HDR, Slim LED Backlight Module
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

This 43-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning visuals with its α5 Gen5 AI Processor and HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping. The AI-powered sound tuning ensures clear audio for an immersive experience. With robust smart features like ThinQ AI, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for popular streaming apps, it keeps your entertainment options open. Its sleek design and multiple connectivity options make it a versatile addition to your home setup.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, VGA, AV Input & Output, RF Slot
Sound
20 Watts output, AI Acoustic Tuning, Auto Volume Levelling
Smart TV Features
WebOS, ThinQ AI, Built-in Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring
Display
α5 Gen5 AI Processor, Active HDR, HDR 10 Pro, 4K Upscaler
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)

Also read: Want QLED TV for better viewing? Choose from top 8 options

The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a feature-rich option for tech-savvy users. Its AI ThinQ and WebOS 22 features enhance usability, while the α5 Gen5 AI Processor optimizes picture and sound quality. The HDR 10 Pro and 4K Upscaler deliver vibrant visuals for an engaging viewing experience. With Game Optimizer and Bluetooth surround readiness, it caters to gamers and movie enthusiasts alike.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications

Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, eARC
Sound
20 Watts output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Auto Volume Levelling
Smart TV Features
AI ThinQ, WebOS 22, Game Optimizer
Display
4K Upscaler, HDR 10 Pro, Slim Design
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

Which screen size is suitable for my living space?

If you have a large living room, consider a 65-inch or larger TV for a cinematic experience. For medium-sized spaces, 43 to 55 inches work well, while a 32-inch TV is perfect for compact areas like bedrooms or kitchens.

How important is display resolution when choosing a TV?

Display resolution significantly impacts picture clarity. 4K Ultra HD is ideal for sharp, detailed visuals, especially for large screens, while HD Ready is more suited for smaller TVs where ultra-high resolution isn't as noticeable.

Do I need advanced sound features on my TV?

If you prefer immersive audio without external speakers, choose a TV with AI-powered sound, virtual surround sound, and Bluetooth surround-ready capabilities. However, for a home theater setup, additional soundbars or speakers are recommended.

What smart features should I prioritize in a TV?

Look for AI ThinQ, WebOS, and support for multiple OTT apps (like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar). Features such as Apple Airplay, Homekit, and Game Optimizer can further enhance your experience, depending on your usage preferences.

Similar articles for you

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience

Best 55-inch QLED TVs: Top 10 options with smart features to elevate your movie nights

Explore vivid visual experience with best QLED TVs in India: Top 9 picks

Best 50 inch smart TVs: Top 7 options with brilliant display and sound for endless entertainment at home

FAQs

Question : Can I connect external devices like gaming consoles and hard drives to these LG TVs?

Ans : Yes, all the models mentioned come with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to connect gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and hard drives seamlessly.

Question : Do these LG TVs support popular streaming services?

Ans : Absolutely. All models offer access to popular OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, making entertainment easily accessible.

Question : What makes AI Sound technology beneficial?

Ans : AI Sound technology optimizes audio based on content type, providing a virtual surround sound experience for enhanced immersion while maintaining balanced volume levels.

Question : Are there any features for gamers on these TVs?

Ans : Yes, several models have Game Optimizer and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which enhance gaming performance by reducing lag and providing smoother visuals.

Question : Do these TVs come with energy-saving features?

Ans : Yes, many models feature eco modes and AI Brightness Control, which adjust the display settings to reduce power consumption without compromising picture quality.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.