Back to school deals: Amazon offers special 80% discounts on laptops, tablets, printer, and more

Amazon is offering special back-to-school discounts on various tech products. Deals are available on laptops, tablets, printers, and more, making it easier to prepare for the upcoming academic year with essential technology.

Bharat Sharma
Published11 Apr 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Gear up for success: Find back-to-school deals on laptops, tablets, printers & more at Amazon.
Gear up for success: Find back-to-school deals on laptops, tablets, printers & more at Amazon.

Back to school season doesn’t just mean fresh notebooks and timetables - it’s also the perfect excuse to level up your tech game. Amazon’s Back to School sale is packed with smart deals across laptops, tablets, printers, smartwatches and headphones, helping students stay ahead without blowing the budget.

Need a laptop that handles everything from heavy presentations to late-night streaming? You’re covered. Looking for a tablet that’s both a creative canvas and a productivity companion? Sorted. Add in wireless printers for smooth submissions, smartwatches to stay on track, and noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the chaos - this sale has it all. Check out our selection of Amazon offers below, with over 80% off.

Top offers for you:

Laptop deals for students, over 40% off

Amazon’s back to school deals are serving serious laptop steals - think over 40% off on HP, Dell, and MSI machines. Light, fast, and ready to handle everything from late-night assignments to streaming breaks. It’s the kind of upgrade that makes school feel a little less like work. If you’ve been putting off a tech refresh, this is your sign. Grab one before they vanish.

Best deals for you:

Tablets for students, over 50% off

Significant discounts are now available on student tablets from popular brands like HONOR, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi. Save over 50% on a variety of devices suitable for note-taking, research, digital textbooks, and other academic activities. These offers provide an excellent opportunity to acquire quality technology for your educational requirements at a reduced price. Upgrade your study tools today.

Best deals for you:

Printers for students, over 40% off

Printing essays, notes, and projects at home just got a serious upgrade. With Amazon’s Back to School Deals, grab over 40% off on top printers from Brother, Canon, HP, and Epson. Whether it's wireless ease or crisp quality you're after, these machines keep pace with your academic hustle - no more late-night runs to the library. Reliable, efficient, and now budget-friendly, they’re built for student life.

Best deals for you:

Headphones for students, over 80% off

From early-morning lectures to late-night study playlists, the right sound makes all the difference. Amazon’s back to school deals bring you over 40% off on headphones from boAt, Boult, and more. Pick what suits your style - over-ear for deep focus, neckbands for all-day comfort, or truly wireless earbuds for on-the-go listening. Crystal-clear audio, budget-friendly prices, and styles for every student routine - it’s all in your ears now.

Best deals for you:

Best smartwatches for students, over 80% off

Track classes, calls, and calories - all from your wrist. With Amazon’s Back to School Deals, smartwatches from Noise, boAt, and Redmi are going for over 80% off. Whether you’re timing your workouts or checking notifications between lectures, there’s a style and feature set for every student. Stay punctual, stay active, and stay connected - without overspending.

Best deals for you:

FAQs
Over-ear headphones with noise isolation, like boAt and Boult models, help students focus better during video lectures.
Yes, brands like Noise and Redmi offer affordable smartwatches that track activity, show notifications, and help manage daily routines.
Lightweight build, good battery life, and reliable performance from brands like HP, Dell, and MSI are essential for students.
Absolutely. Wireless earbuds offer comfort and portability, making them perfect for extended study hours or listening to recorded lectures.
Mid-range MSI and Dell laptops handle light gaming and multitasking well, ideal for both productivity and downtime use.

Bharat Sharma

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 02:15 PM IST
