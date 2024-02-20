Bajaj coolers: Fight the heat and stay refreshed with our top 9 picks

Summer is almost here! As ongoing climate changes make temperatures soar every year, finding respite from the summer heat has become a necessity instead of a luxury. We’ve picked out the 9 best cooler options by Bajaj to help you combat the relentless heat and find some relaxation throughout the hottest months. These cooler picks are from the house of Bajaj, a trust name in home appliances. Our choices blend innovative technology with superior performance, promising efficient cooling for homes, offices, and commercial spaces alike. With our comprehensive guide, users can find reliable and effective solutions for a range of needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for compact personal coolers for small rooms or robust desert coolers that can cool large areas, Bajaj offers a cooling solution for every requirement. Each cooler has advanced features like powerful air delivery, efficient cooling pads, and user-friendly controls. Say goodbye to the discomfort of heat and embrace the joy of keeping your surroundings cool with our top 9 picks of coolers from Bajaj, carefully selected for superior cooling performance and reliability. Combat the heat with our selection below.

1. Bajaj DMH70 DESSERT AIR COOLER,70L, WITH TURBO FAN TECHNOLOGY, 70 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW,White

The Bajaj DMH70 Desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling tool, with its Turbo Fan technology and a 70 litre capacity. This cooler has a robust design and provides a massive 70 feet powerful air throw so that cooling is achieved seamlessly in large spaces. The cooler's white colour adds a sleek touch to any setting while delivering reliable performance. This cooler is the ideal choice for those seeking efficient and powerful cooling solutions.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH70 DESSERT AIR COOLER,70L, WITH TURBO FAN TECHNOLOGY, 70 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW,White

Capacity: 70 litres

70 litres Turbo Fan Technology

Air throw distance: 70 feet

70 feet Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 70-litre capacity for long use May consume more energy due to the turbo fan technology Turbo Fan technology ensures powerful cooling Requires ample space due to its larger size

2. Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj),

The Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler is a cooling solution worth considering and comes with the DuraMarine pump and Hexacool technology. In addition, this air cooler is equipped with Turbo Fan technology and ensures widespread cooling with 80-feet powerful air throw. Buyers can expect customised airflow with 3-speed control. This air cooler is covered by a 2-year warranty, so you can use it with peace of mind. However, its larger size may require significant space and it might consume more energy due to its powerful features.

Specifications of Bajaj DC 2050 DLX 70L Desert Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj),

Capacity: 70 litres

70 litres Pump type: DuraMarine pump

DuraMarine pump Cooling technology: Hexacool, Turbo Fan Technology

Hexacool, Turbo Fan Technology Air throw distance: 80 feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity of 70 litres Might be bulky for smaller rooms DuraMarine pump for durability Limited warranty coverage

3. Bajaj 36L Personal Air Cooler PMH 36 Torque (Anti-Bacterial Technology, Honeycomb Cooling Pads)

Change how you cool your home with the Bajaj 36L Personal Air Cooler PMH 36 Torque. Experience comfortable cooling with its anti-bacterial technology and honeycomb cooling pads. In addition, its compact size makes it suitable for personal use in small to medium-sized spaces. Users can also expect cleaner air quality with its anti-bacterial feature, so that you enjoy comfort during hot weather. However, the cooler’s smaller capacity might not be enough for larger rooms. Also, its cooling effectiveness could vary based on environmental conditions and room size.

Specifications of Bajaj 36L Personal Air Cooler PMH 36 Torque (Anti-Bacterial Technology, Honeycomb Cooling Pads)

Capacity: 36 litres

36 litres Cooling technology: Honeycomb cooling pads

Honeycomb cooling pads Special feature: Anti-bacterial technology

Anti-bacterial technology Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Limited capacity for larger rooms Equipped with anti-bacterial technology May not be suitable for very hot climates

4. Bajaj DMH67 67L Desert Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, 90-Feet Air Throw, White Cooler for Room

The Bajaj DMH67 67L Desert Air Cooler sets a new standard with its blend of advanced features for home cooling. This cooler comes with the DuraMarine Pump and an ice chamber for an exceptional cooling experience. Its TurboFan technology significantly improves air circulation, while the anti-bacterial Hexacool master ensures clean air, all complemented by its 90-feet air throw, making it suitable for large rooms. Even then, its size may pose challenges for smaller spaces.

Specifications

Capacity: 67 litres

67 litres Technology: DuraMarine Pump, TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master

DuraMarine Pump, TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master Cooling features: Ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Ice chamber for enhanced cooling Air throw distance: 90 feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity with 67-litre capacity May be relatively bulky for smaller spaces DuraMarine pump ensures efficient water flow Ice chamber may require frequent refilling

5. Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home

You’ll get chills with the Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler! This air cooler comes with a DuraMarine pump and antibacterial Hexacool technology for hygienic and efficient cooling. Its ice chamber multiplies cooling effectiveness while the 100 feet air throw covers large spaces. This cooler by Bajaj comes with a 2-year warranty by Bajaj and 3-speed control support while offering durability and versatility. On top of it, its large capacity makes it a good consideration for larger rooms during those super hot days.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home

Capacity: 95 litres

95 litres Cooling technology: DuraMarine Pump, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology

DuraMarine Pump, Antibacterial Hexacool Air throw: 100 feet

100 feet Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for effective cooling May be too large for smaller living spaces Antibacterial Hexacool Technology for improved air quality Higher initial cost compared to smaller capacity models

6. Bajaj Frio 23L Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads, Typhoon Blower Technology, Powerful Air Throw and 3-Speed Control, White

The Bajaj Frio 23L Personal Air Cooler is a compact cooling beast, featuring honeycomb pads for efficient cooling. In addition, its Typhoon Blower technology ensures powerful air throw and a convenient 3-speed control system takes your usage to the next level. This cooler is suitable for personal use in small to medium-sized rooms owing to its compact size. User-friendly controls and efficient cooling performance make the Bajaj Frio a reliable cooler whenever you’re looking for comfort during hot weather conditions.

Specifications of Bajaj Frio 23L Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads, Typhoon Blower Technology, Powerful Air Throw and 3-Speed Control, White

Capacity: 23 litres

23 litres Cooling technology: Honeycomb pads

Honeycomb pads Blower technology: Typhoon blower

Typhoon blower 3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size suitable for small spaces Limited cooling capacity for larger areas Honeycomb pads provide efficient cooling May be noisy at higher fan speeds

7. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj) Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, TurboFan Technology, 3-SpeedControl, Portable AC, White Cooler for Room

The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler is a powerful machine for your personal use. Its DuraMarine pump and anti-bacterial Hexacool master technology make it a robust choice for your cooling needs. In addition, its TurboFan technology ensures powerful air throw, while the 3-speed control allows for customised airflow. This cooler also has a portable design, making it ideal for various rooms. However, its smaller capacity may not adequately cool larger areas and some users may find it noisy at higher fan speeds.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj) Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, TurboFan Technology, 3-SpeedControl, Portable AC, White Cooler for Room

Capacity: 24 litres

24 litres Pump type: DuraMarine pump

DuraMarine pump Cooling technology: Anti-bacterial Hexacool Master 3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable DuraMarine pump Limited cooling capacity Anti-bacterial Hexacool technology Small water tank capacity

8. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo Desert Air Cooler comes with the Bajaj promise of cooling. This cooler is engineered with a DuraMarine pump and is backed by a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind. The Hexacool and TurboFan technology, along with the ice chamber make it a worthy cooling tool in your home. In addition, this cooler features a 90-feet air throw and 3-speed control, making it suitable for various room sizes. Take your decor game to the next level with this cooler’s white design. However, it may be bulky for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

Capacity: 90 litres

90 litres Pump warranty: 2 years by Bajaj

2 years by Bajaj Cooling technologies: Hexacool & TurboFan technology, ice chamber

Hexacool & TurboFan technology, ice chamber Air throw: 90 feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DuraMarine pump with 2-year warranty Large size may not fit in smaller rooms Hexacool & TurboFan technology May be noisy at higher fan speeds

9. Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room With DuramarinePump (2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj), Turbofan Technology, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, Portable Air Cooler For Home, White

The Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler will keep your room cool and ready for the lethal Indian summer. This cooler comes with DuramarinePump and is backed by a 2-year warranty. Its Turbofan technology ensures powerful air throw and cooling that can reach the sneakiest corners. Its 3-speed control allows customisation, making this portable air cooler a suitable choice to find relief during hot days. Its compact size makes it a versatile choice, but for larger spaces, you might want to consider its limited cooling capacity.

Specifications of Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room With DuramarinePump (2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj), Turbofan Technology, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, Portable Air Cooler For Home, White

Capacity: 36 litres

36 litres Pump type: DuramarinePump

DuramarinePump Technology: Turbofan technology

Turbofan technology Speed control: 3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbofan technology Limited capacity Powerful air throw No ice chamber

3 best features for you

Product name Capacity Technology Speed control Bajaj DMH70 DESSERT AIR COOLER 70L Turbo Fan Technology Yes Bajaj DC 2050 DLX Desert Air Cooler 70L Turbo Fan Technology Yes Bajaj 36L Personal Air Cooler PMH 36 Torque 36L Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Typhoon Blower Technology Yes Bajaj DMH67 Desert Air Cooler 67L TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master No Bajaj DMH 95 Desert Air Cooler 95L Antibacterial Hexacool Technology Yes Bajaj Frio Personal Air Cooler 23L Honeycomb Pads, Typhoon Blower Technology Yes Bajaj PMH 25 DLX Personal Air Cooler 24L TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master Yes Bajaj DMH 90 Neo Desert Air Cooler 90L TurboFan Technology Yes Bajaj Px 97 Torque New Personal Air Cooler 36L Turbofan Technology Yes

Best value for money

The Bajaj 36L Personal Air Cooler PMH 36 Torque stands out as the best value for money. With its efficient cooling performance, anti-bacterial technology, and honeycomb cooling pads, it offers optimal cooling at an affordable price point. Its compact size makes it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, providing relief from the heat without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product. With its powerful DuraMarine Pump, TurboFan Technology, and Ice Chamber, it delivers superior cooling performance. The 90-feet air throw ensures efficient cooling across the room, while the 3-speed control allows users to customise their cooling experience according to their preference.

How to find the right Bajaj cooler

To find the perfect Bajaj cooler, consider factors such as room size, cooling capacity, and features like technology and speed control. Determine the area you need to cool and choose a cooler with an appropriate capacity. Look for advanced features like TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, and Anti-bacterial Hexacool Master for enhanced performance and durability. Consider the portability and ease of use, especially if you plan to move the cooler between rooms. Reading customer reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision tailored to your cooling needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal room size for a Bajaj personal air cooler?

Ans : Bajaj personal air coolers are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, typically ranging from 100 to 250 square feet.

Question : Do Bajaj air coolers require frequent maintenance?

Ans : Bajaj air coolers are designed for low maintenance. Regular cleaning of the cooling pads and water tank ensures optimal performance.

Question : Can Bajaj air coolers be used outdoors?

Ans : Bajaj desert air coolers are suitable for outdoor use, providing effective cooling in open spaces like patios or gardens.

Question : Are Bajaj air coolers energy efficient?

Ans : Bajaj air coolers are designed to be energy efficient, consuming less power compared to air conditioners while delivering effective cooling.

Question : How often should I refill the water tank in a Bajaj air cooler?

Ans : The frequency of refilling the water tank depends on usage and room temperature. Typically, it may need to be refilled every 6 to 8 hours.

