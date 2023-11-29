Bajaj geysers: Top 10 pocket-friendly choices for you

Geysers have become an essential part of modern homes, offering the comfort of hot water at our convenience. Among the various brands available, Bajaj stands out as a reliable choice, especially when it comes to pocket-friendly options. Bajaj, a trusted name in Indian households, has consistently provided quality appliances that blend functionality with affordability. This is particularly true for their range of geysers, which are designed to cater to various needs and budgets.

The importance of choosing the right geyser cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts your daily comfort and utility bills. Bajaj’s range of pocket-friendly geysers brings forth a balance of energy efficiency, durability, and performance, making them a go-to choice for many. Whether you live in a nuclear family or a joint family, there’s a Bajaj geyser to meet your specific hot water needs. Their models vary in capacity, energy consumption, and heating time, ensuring that there’s something for every household size and preference.

In this guide, we will explore the top 10 pocket-friendly Bajaj geysers of the current year. We’ll delve into their specifications, features, and user experiences, helping you make an informed decision. Our focus will be on models that offer the best value for money without compromising on quality and performance. From compact designs suitable for small bathrooms to larger models fit for extensive usage, Bajaj’s range has it all. Energy efficiency is a key consideration in today's eco-conscious world, and Bajaj geysers excel in this area. Many of these models come with high energy ratings, ensuring that you save on electricity bills while contributing to a greener environment. Safety features are also a hallmark of Bajaj geysers, with many models equipped with multiple safety systems to prevent overpressure and overheating. Furthermore, the ease of installation and maintenance of Bajaj geysers adds to their appeal. With a robust customer service network, Bajaj ensures that any issues you face are resolved promptly, making these geysers a hassle-free addition to your home.

As we take a closer look at the top 10 affordable Bajaj geysers, it's important to consider your own requirements and preferences. Let's explore together and find the perfect balance of affordability, quality, and convenience in Bajaj's geyser offerings.

1. Bajaj Montage 10 litres Storage Vertical 5 Star Water Heater (White)

Bajaj's Montage 10 liter storage heater leverages 2000 watts of power and 8 bar pressure to deliver hot water fast. The titanium armor and swirl flow technologies ensure the inner tank resists corrosion and rust for years while maximizing hot water flow. The 5-star BEE rating means you'll save energy with every use. A multi-function safety valve and PVC drain pipe make installation simple and safe. The ABS and PP outer body comes in an understated white finish that will complement any bathroom decor. Though compact at just 40x40x47 cms, this space-saving heater provides dependable performance for your everyday hot water needs - from quick hand washing to short, refreshing showers. For just a fraction of the cost of a larger unit, the Montage 10 liter water heater from Bajaj gives you the essentials you need to start and end your day right.

Specifications of Bajaj Montage 10 litres Storage Vertical 5 Star Water Heater (White)

Capacity: 10 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Orientation: Vertical

Color: White

Heating Element: Copper

Pros Cons High energy efficiency Limited capacity for large families Compact design Basic design

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

This 15-liter Bajaj Shakti Neo vertical water heater promises endless hot showers with its Titanium Armor and Swirl Flow technology that delivers 20% more hot water. The glass-lined tank fights corrosion and rust with its magnesium anode and PUF insulation traps heat inside to keep water hot for longer. The adjustable thermostat lets you set the perfect temperature while child safety protection ensures a cut-off temperature of 50 degrees Celsius. The 2000 watt heating element and energy efficient design help save on electricity bills. Built to last with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5-year warranty on the tank and 2-year warranty on the heating element, this water heater is suitable for high-rise buildings with its pressure-withstanding capacity of up to 8 bars. Get ready for endless comfort with this efficient, economical and durable Bajaj vertical water heater.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

Capacity: 15 Litres

Technology: Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow

Tank: Glasslined

Mounting: Wall

Warranty: 1 Year

Color: White

Pros Cons Swirl Flow Technology for faster heating May require professional installation Glasslined tank for durability

3. Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser

Bajaj's Edrea water heater promises endless hot showers thanks to its durable polymer coated tank and efficient heating element. The stylish white exterior belies an interior designed for performance and safety, with multiple safety features like a child safety mode, magnesium rod and thermostat knob. Ideal for high-rise apartments, this compact yet mighty heater delivers up to 15 liters of hot water at a time, keeping your family bathing in comfort. Bajaj backs the Edrea with a generous 5-year warranty, so you can enjoy years of dependable hot water without worry. Its PUF insulation ensures heat is retained within the tank, boosting efficiency and reducing power consumption. With its fire retardant cable and 16A plug, this water heater easily hooks up to your home's electrical system to provide instant hot water - just what you need after a long day. So stop shivering in the shower and upgrade to a Bajaj Edrea - an affordable luxury that will transform your mornings and nights.

Specifications of Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank: Polymer Coated

Safety: Multiple Safety Features

Suitable for High Rise Buildings

Child Safety Mode

Warranty: 5 Years

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with 5-Star Rating Not suitable for large households Polymer-coated tank for longevity

4. Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue

Bajaj's Compagno 2000W Vertical Storage Water Heater is designed to deliver hot water quickly and efficiently. The titanium glass-lined tank and copper heating element work together to heat water fast while lasting for years. The 5-star BEE rating means energy-efficient performance. The square ABS body is durable and comes in an eye-catching white and blue finish. The LED indicators make it easy to monitor the heating and power status. The 8-bar pressure rating ensures stable operation at high water pressures. The multiple safety features, including a fire retardant cable and PUF insulation, help ensure safety. The magnesium anode rod helps protect the tank from corrosion for a longer lifespan. Bajaj backs this water heater with a 7-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the product, and 3-year warranty on the heating element so you can enjoy hot water with confidence for years to come.

Specifications of Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Child Safety Mode|2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White & Blue

Capacity: 25 Litres

Power: 2000 W

Technology: Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow

Safety: Child Safety Mode

Warranty: 2 Years

Color: White & Blue

Pros Cons Large capacity suitable for bigger families Higher energy consumption due to larger capacity Advanced Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology

5. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 Litre, Electric Storage Water heater

Bajaj's Shield Series New Shakti water heater ensures you'll never run out of hot water again. The 15 liter tank, outfitted with Bajaj's unique DuraAce coating and non-stick DuraCoat heating element, provides maximum durability and easy cleaning. The DuraNte thermostat and VoltagePro technology delivers accurate temperature control and can withstand voltage surges up to 4.5KW, perfect for those with variable electricity. The weld-free outer body and precoated metal construction provide lasting reliability while the swirl flow technology produces 20% more hot water from every liter. Multiple safety features like magnesium anode rods, LED indicators and a fire retardant cable are there to ensure safety. This high-pressure water heater is ideal for tall apartment buildings, handling up to 8 bars without issue. Bajaj's Shield Series New Shakti ensures you'll have all the hot water you need for a long time to come.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 Litre, Electric Storage Water heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Type: Electric Storage

Orientation: Vertical

Color: White

Pros Cons Suitable for medium-sized families May not be the most energy-efficient model Easy to install and use

6. Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater ( LPG), White

This sleek water heater from Bajaj delivers endless hot water for all your needs. The 25 liter storage capacity and 2000 watt heating element provide fast recovery and endless hot water for showers and baths. The mild steel tank with glass lining ensures durability and corrosion resistance, while the ABS plastic outer body is impact-resistant. The 8 bar pressure rating ensures a powerful spray from your shower head and taps. With 5-star BEE efficiency, this heater saves energy while keeping water hot. Stepless temperature selection allows you to choose the perfect temperature for your needs. Free installation is provided so you can get up and running quickly. This water heater offers style, efficiency and performance to meet all your hot water demands.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater ( LPG), White

Capacity: 6 Litres

Type: Gas (LPG)

Orientation: Vertical

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient gas heating Limited capacity for larger households Quick heating time Requires LPG connection

7. Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre Vertical 5 Star Water Heater (White)

The Bajaj Calenta Storage Water Heater lives up to its name by delivering piping hot water on demand. Its 25 liter storage tank means you'll never run out of hot water for showers, dishwashing and laundry loads, while its 2000 watt heating element heats water quickly so you waste no time waiting. The 5-star energy rating means lower energy bills, while the mild steel tank with glass lining ensures durability and corrosion resistance for years of use. The injection molded ABS outer body is designed to withstand wear and tear, while the multi-function safety valve helps prevent leaks and overheating. So say goodbye to lukewarm showers and hello to endless hot water - all thanks to this compact, energy efficient heating solution from Bajaj.

Specifications of Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre Vertical 5 Star Water Heater (White)

Capacity: 25 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Orientation: Vertical

Color: White

Pros Cons High capacity ideal for large families Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 5-Star rating Occupies more space

8. Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 10 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor

This petite powerhouse packs a punch. The Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe vertical water heater delivers an endless supply of hot water for your daily needs in a sleek, space-saving design. The 4-star energy rating means lower electricity bills, while the mild steel and glass-lined inner tank ensures long-lasting durability. The pre-coated sheet metal exterior comes in a stylish multicolor finish for a touch of elegance in your kitchen. With a generous 10-liter capacity, 1kW heating element and 8 bar pressure rating, this water heater provides ample hot water for your daily showers, dishes and laundry. Installation is included, along with a 2-year warranty on the product and 3-year warranty on the heating element to protect your investment. So say goodbye to tepid showers and boring water heaters - this compact beauty delivers the perfect balance of form and function.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 10 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor

Capacity: 10 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Orientation: Vertical

Color: Multicolor

Pros Cons Compact and suitable for small spaces Less suitable for heavy usage Good energy efficiency with 4-Star rating Limited capacity

9. Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White

Take scalding showers without worry thanks to the Bajaj Skive instant water heater. Its thermoplastic body is shock-resistant and rust-proof, protecting the high-grade stainless steel tank inside. Multiple safety systems including a 4-in-1 valve and fire-retardant cable ensure dry heating, overheating, and excess pressure are non-issues. The LED indicator lights make it easy to see the power and heating status at a glance. Perfect for high-rise apartments, the 3000 watt heater can handle pressure up to 6 bars. Unleash hot water bliss with this energy-efficient, durably designed water heater from a brand you trust, Bajaj.

Specifications of Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White

Capacity: 5 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank: High Grade SS

Safety: Multiple Safety System

Suitable for High Rise Buildings

Shock Resistant, Rust Proof

Warranty: 5 Years

Color: White

Pros Cons Instant heating for immediate use Limited hot water capacity High-grade SS tank for durability Not ideal for large families

10. Bajaj Caldia Nxg 25L Storage Water Heater, White And Blue, Wall Mounting

Bajaj's Caldia Nxg water heater ensures hot water is always on tap thanks to its innovative features and titanium-coated tank for an extended lifespan. Swirl Flow technology produces up to 20% more hot water, while its 5-star energy rating helps save on bills. An auto shut-off and child safety lock provides peace of mind, and the shockproof engineering plastic body resists damage. The high-efficiency copper heating element, 8 bar pressure resistance, and rustproof tank mean this heater will keep performing for years. With Bajaj's Caldia Nxg, you'll never run out of hot water again.

Specifications of Bajaj Caldia Nxg 25L Storage Water Heater, White And Blue, Wall Mounting

Capacity: 25 Litres

Orientation: Wall Mounting

Color: White and Blue

Pros Cons Large capacity for extensive use Requires significant wall space Elegant design in white and blue Higher energy consumption due to size

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Montage 10L Storage Vertical 5 Star Water Heater 10 Litre Capacity 5 Star Energy Rating Vertical Design Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology Glasslined Tank 1-Year Warranty Bajaj Edrea 15L Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater Polymer Coated Tank Child Safety Mode Suitable for High Rise Buildings Bajaj Compagno 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater 2000 W Power Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology 2-Year Warranty Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Electric Storage Water Heater 15 Litre Capacity Electric Storage Type Vertical Orientation Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6L Vertical Water Heater LPG Gas Heater 6 Litre Capacity Vertical Design Bajaj Calenta Storage 25L Vertical 5 Star Water Heater 25 Litre Capacity 5 Star Energy Efficiency Vertical Orientation Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 10L Vertical 4 Star Water Heater 10 Litre Capacity 4 Star Energy Rating Multicolor Design Bajaj Skive 5L 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater High Grade SS Tank Shock Resistant & Rust Proof Suitable for High Rise Buildings Bajaj Caldia Nxg 25L Storage Water Heater 25 Litre Capacity Elegant White and Blue Design Wall Mounting Option

Best overall product

Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre Verical 5 Star Water Heater takes up less room but still packs a punch with its 2000 watt heating element. The 25-liter storage tank means you won't run outta hot water for mid-day tea breaks or quick showers. The glossy white outer body and glass-lined inner tank ensure lasting corrosion resistance so your hot water supply stays consistent. The 8-bar pressure rating ensures a strong flow for your sink taps and shower head. With 2 2-year warranty on the product and 7 years on the tank, this compact water heater delivers both performance and reliability.

Best value for money

Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater packs a powerful performance into its sleek design. The rust-proof thermoplastic outer body and shock-resistant construction make it ideal for high-rise buildings, while the multiple safety systems ensure worry-free use. The 3000-watt heating element quickly provides hot water on demand, so you can enjoy a hot shower in minutes. The LED indicator lights make it easy to monitor the status, and the five-year warranty from Bajaj provides assurance against risks. The stainless steel tank and high-grade components ensure durability and reliability for years to come. This unobtrusive yet effective water heater delivers dependable hot water whenever you need it, so you can start your day in comfort.

How to find the best pocket-friendly Bajaj Geysers?

Assess the size of your household and your daily hot water usage. Bajaj geysers come in various capacities, from small 3-liter models for single users or small families to larger models up to 25 liters for larger households.

Look for geysers with a high energy rating. Energy-efficient models consume less electricity, which can save you money in the long run. Models with a 5-star rating are generally the most efficient.

Safety is paramount when it comes to geysers. Choose models with safety features like automatic shut-off, thermal cut-out, and a multi-function safety valve to prevent overheating and high pressure.

If you live in an area with hard water, look for models designed to be resistant to corrosion and scaling. This will ensure the longevity of the geyser.

Consider the ease of installation and the maintenance required. Some models are more user-friendly and come with easy-to-understand manuals. Regular maintenance is crucial to prolong the life of the geyser.

Compare prices of different models and check for any ongoing offers or discounts. Remember, the cheapest option may not always be the best in terms of features and durability.

FAQs

Question : What are the key features of pocket-friendly Bajaj geysers?

Ans : Bajaj's pocket-friendly geysers typically offer energy efficiency, compact designs, quick heating, and robust safety features.

Question : How do Bajaj geysers ensure safety?

Ans : They often include features like auto-off, overheat protection, and pressure release valves to ensure safe operation.

Question : Can Bajaj geysers be used in areas with hard water?

Ans : Yes, many models have corrosion-resistant tanks and are suitable for hard water usage.

Question : What is the average lifespan of a Bajaj geyser?

Ans : With proper maintenance, they can last around 8-10 years, depending on usage and water quality.

Question : Are Bajaj geysers energy efficient?

Ans : Many Bajaj geysers come with high energy ratings which help reduce electricity consumption.

