Bajaj room heater for great value: Pick from top 8 options in September 2023

Bajaj room heaters offer good value without being a burden on the pocket. Choose the best one from multiple options that we have listed.

In the heart of winter, when the chill sets in and the temperatures drop, a reliable room heater becomes more than just a home appliance; it's a comforting companion. For households across India, winters bring a longing for warmth and cosiness. This is where the significance of a room heater shines through.

Bajaj, a trusted name in the realm of home appliances, has been a pioneer in bringing comfort and convenience to Indian households. With a legacy spanning decades, Bajaj has earned the reputation of providing high-quality, reliable products, including room heaters. When it comes to something as vital as a room heater, choosing a trusted brand like Bajaj is a decision that ensures not only warmth but also peace of mind.

This article presents a curated selection of the top 10 Bajaj room heaters, each offering unique features to cater to diverse needs. We will explore the benefits of using a room heater and offer valuable insights on what to consider when choosing one. Whether you seek a fan-based room heater for instant warmth or an oil-filled radiator for efficient and silent heating, Bajaj has a range of options to cater to your requirements. Join us as we navigate the world of Bajaj room heaters to find the perfect winter companion for your home.

1. Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater The Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater is a compact and reliable heating solution for small rooms. Weighing just 1645 grams, it's easily portable and provides efficient warmth during the chilly winter months. With two heat settings (500 W and 1000 W), you can personalize your comfort level.

Safety is a priority with this heater, featuring a tip-over switch to prevent accidents and a thermal fuse for added protection. This Bajaj room heater operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty, giving you peace of mind regarding its durability and performance.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 1645 grams

Heat Output: 800 Watts

Cord Length: 1.5 meters

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Designed for small rooms Personalized heating with two settings

2. Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater The Bajaj Flashy Radiant room heater is a powerful and efficient heating solution for small rooms. With 1000 Watts of radiant warmth, it provides instant heating during the cold winter months. Its adjustable thermostat allows you to customize your comfort level, ensuring personalized warmth.

Safety is a top priority with features like a cotton braided cord and nickel chromium plated mesh grid for effective heating. The heater is designed for neat and clean operation and includes overheat protection for added safety. Bajaj's room heaters are known for their reliability, and this one comes with a reassuring 2-year warranty.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Radiant

Item Weight: 11820 grams

Heat Output: 1000 Watts

Cord Length: 1.5 meters

Cord Type: Cotton Braided

Pros Cons Powerful and instant heating Designed for small rooms Adjustable thermostat for customized warmth

3. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater The Bajaj Blow Hot Fan Heater is designed for spot heating, making it perfect for small to medium-sized rooms up to 250 sq ft. It boasts a 100% pure copper wire motor for long-lasting performance and reliability. Equipped with a non-sagging, stitching type heating element, this heater offers a longer lifespan. Safety features include a safety cut-off and overheat protection, ensuring your peace of mind during operation.

The heater provides two heat settings - 1000 watts and 2000 watts, allowing you to adjust the heat output as per your comfort. With its automatic thermal cut-off, it offers added safety during use.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Forced Air, Convection

Item Weight: 14,400 Grams

Heat Output: 2,000 Watts

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Element: Non-sagging, stitching type, long-life heating element

Motor: 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor

Heat Settings: Two - 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Safety Features: Safety cut-off, Overheat Protection, Automatic Thermal Cut-off

Package Contents: 1 Room Heater, User guide

Pros Cons Efficient spot heating for small to medium-sized rooms Designed for specific room sizes Durable with a pure copper wire motor and long-life heating element

4. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater The Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts heat convector room heater is your ideal companion for staying warm and comfortable during chilly winters. With a robust 2000 Watts heating capacity, this room heater ensures instant warmth in small to medium-sized rooms. It offers personalized comfort with an adjustable thermostat and two heat settings, allowing you to tailor the temperature to your liking.

Safety is paramount with features like auto thermal shut-off and a thermal fuse, which prevent overheating and offer peace of mind. The RX11 is not just functional but also convenient and elegant, offering two-way installation, both horizontal and vertical.

Additionally, it's a multitasking appliance, serving as a heater in winter and a personal fan in summer, making it a versatile choice for year-round use. Bajaj's reputation for reliability is upheld with a 2-year warranty, making this room heater a dependable and safe choice for your heating needs.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 10,100 grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Rated Voltage: 230 V

Cord Type: PVC

Thermostat: Adjustable for desirable temperature

Installation: Two-way installation, horizontal and vertical

Multifunctional: Acts as a heater in winter and personal fan in summer

Safety Features: Auto thermal shut-off, thermal fuse to prevent overheating

Pros Cons Powerful 2000 Watts heating capacity Designed for small to medium-sized rooms Multifunctional design for year-round use

5. Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater The Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts halogen room heater offers efficient and instant warmth, making it perfect for small rooms during the winter season. With its 2000 Watts heat output, it quickly raises the temperature to provide personalized comfort. The heater features an adjustable thermostat and two heat settings, allowing you to tailor the warmth to your liking. Safety is a priority with a cotton braided cord and a Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for effective heating. The SS reflector and tilting legs enhance mobility and convenience. Bajaj's reliability is backed by a 2-year warranty. However, some users may find the heater a bit heavy due to its sturdy build.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Radiant, Convection

Item Weight: 10040 grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Cord Type: Cotton Braided

Effective Cord Length: 1.5 meters

Cord Plug Material: Molded PP filled

Pros Cons Provides instant and efficient heating Some users may find the heater relatively heavy due to its sturdy build Safety features include a cotton braided cord and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid

6. Bajaj Minor 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater The Bajaj minor radiant room heater is a reliable and efficient solution for small room heating during chilly winters. With its 1000 Watts heating capacity, it offers instant warmth and comfort. Safety is a priority with a cotton braided cord and a Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid that ensures effective and secure heating. This room heater features an SS reflector and tilting legs for easy mobility and placement. Plus, it comes with a reassuring 2-year warranty. If you're in search of an economical and dependable room heater for a small space, the Bajaj Minor is a solid choice.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Radiant

Item Weight: 11500 grams

Heat Output: 1000 Watts

Cord Length: 1.5 meters

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating Suitable for small rooms only due to its 1000 Watts capacity Mobility-enhancing design with tilting legs

7. Bajaj OFR Room Heater The Bajaj OFR room heater is a powerhouse of warmth for your entire room during winters. With its 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator, it provides noiseless and full room comfort. You can personalize your heating experience with an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings (1 W/ 15 W/ 25 W), catering to your specific needs. Safety is paramount with features like safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off, preventing overheating. To enhance heating efficiency, it also includes a 4 Watt PTC ceramic fan heater. With castor wheels for mobility and a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable and efficient choice.

Specifications: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Radiant, Convection

Item Weight: 17500 grams

Heat Output: 2900 Watts

Cord Plug Material: Molded PP filled

Pros Cons Powerful 2900 Watts heating capacity It's relatively heavy due to its oil-filled design Safety features including tilt and thermal shutoff

8. Bajaj Majesty RX10 The Bajaj Majesty RX10 is a versatile room heater designed with international styling and a host of features. It offers two heat settings, 1000 W and 2000 W, ensuring you have control over your room's temperature. The adjustable thermostat allows you to set your preferred comfort level. It features fan-forced hot air circulation, quickly warming up your space. The heater is designed with a cool-touch housing and a built-in handle for easy portability. It can be installed both vertically and horizontally, offering flexibility in placement. With triple safety measures, including a thermostat, auto thermal cutout, and thermal fuse, it's a safe choice for heating. ISI marked and made in India, it meets high-quality standards.

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 10100 Grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Rated Voltage: 230 V

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Heat Settings: 1000 W and 2000 W

Installation: Vertical and Horizontal

Safety Features: Thermostat, Auto Thermal Cutout, Thermal Fuse

Pros Cons Two heat settings for customizable comfort Some users may find it a bit noisy on the higher heat setting Fan-forced hot air circulation for rapid heating

Best 3 features of Bajaj room heaters

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater Noiseless heating Two heat settings (500 W/ 1000 W) Dual safety features Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater Instant heating Adjustable thermostat Safety features Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater Spot heating Two heat settings (1000 W and 2000 W) Safety features and overheat protection Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater Two-way installation (vertical and horizontal) Adjustable thermostat Fan forced hot air circulation Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater Radiant and convection heating Adjustable thermostat Cotton braided cord for safety Bajaj Minor 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater Instant radiant heating Cotton braided cord for safety SS reflector and tilting legs Bajaj OFR Room Heater 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator for full room warmth Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings Safety features Bajaj Majesty RX10 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater International design Two heat settings (1000 W and 2000 W) Cool touch housing with built-in handle

Best value for money The Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater stands out as the best value for money choice among Bajaj room heaters. It offers instant heating, an adjustable thermostat, and safety features at an affordable price, making it suitable for small rooms and ensuring comfort during winters.

Best overall product The Bajaj OFR Room Heater, with its 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator for noiseless full room warmth, adjustable thermostat, and safety features, takes the title of the best overall product. It's perfect for providing comfortable heating in larger spaces and offers a reliable and safe heating solution.

How to find the right Bajaj room heater? To find the right Bajaj room heater, consider your specific heating needs and room size. Bajaj offers a range of room heaters with various heating methods and wattage outputs. If you need instant warmth in a small room, opt for a radiant heater like the Bajaj Flashy. For larger rooms or spot heating, Bajaj Blow Hot or Bajaj OFR room heaters are suitable choices.

Additionally, prioritize safety features like tip-over switches, auto thermal shutoff, and overheat protection. Adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings allow you to customize heating according to your comfort.

Lastly, consider your budget, as Bajaj offers room heaters at different price points. Reading user reviews and product specifications can help you make an informed decision based on your requirements.

FAQs Question : How do I clean my Bajaj room heater? Ans : Clean the heater's surface with a dry cloth and periodically remove dust from the heating element. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions. Question : Can I use a Bajaj room heater in a bathroom? Ans : It is not recommended to use room heaters in bathrooms due to safety concerns related to moisture. Question : What is the warranty period for Bajaj room heaters? Ans : Bajaj room heaters typically come with a 2-year warranty on the product. Question : Are Bajaj room heaters energy-efficient? Ans : Bajaj room heaters are designed for efficient heating, but their energy consumption depends on the selected heat settings and usage duration. Question : Can I leave a Bajaj room heater unattended? Ans : It is advisable never to leave room heaters unattended to prevent any potential safety hazards.

