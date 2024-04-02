Discover the top 10 split ACs to keep your home or office cool this summer. Find the perfect balance of cooling efficiency and comfort for your space.

Looking for the best split AC to keep your space cool and comfortable this summer? Look no further! In this guide, we've curated a list of the best split ACs that promise efficient cooling performance and enhanced comfort. A split AC is a great choice for both residential and commercial spaces, offering quiet operation and energy efficiency. Whether you're looking to cool a small room or a larger area, there's a split AC on our list that's perfect for your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We've considered factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency ratings, special features, and user reviews to bring you the most reliable and effective options on the market. Our selection includes models from leading brands known for their quality and performance. With our detailed reviews and buying tips, you'll be able to make an informed decision and choose the best split AC for your home or office. Say goodbye to the sweltering heat and enjoy a cool, comfortable environment all summer long!

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on room temperature and cooling needs, ensuring energy savings. The AC's 5 in 1 convertible feature allows you to adjust its capacity for different cooling requirements. With features like Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Golden Fin Evaporator, and Turbo Cool, it provides clean and cool air even at 52°C. The AC is equipped with Blue Fins Evaporator Coils for better cooling performance and durability. Stabilizer-free operation and a 10-year compressor warranty add to its appeal.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 21.7D x 87W x 30H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Refrigerant: R32 Refrigerant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter compressor for energy efficiency May be expensive for some budgets 5 in 1 Convertible feature for flexible cooling Requires regular maintenance

2. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling for small rooms with its 0.8 Ton capacity and 3-star energy rating. Its non-inverter compressor ensures quick cooling with the Power Chill operation. The AC features a Copper Condenser Coil for better cooling and low maintenance. With special features like Coanda airflow for uniform cooling and R32 refrigerant gas for environmental friendliness, this AC is a great choice for small spaces. The product comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and condenser and 5 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 0.8 Tons

Cooling Power: 2.8 Kilowatts

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling

Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 80W x 29.8H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 1 Year on Condenser, 5 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Power Chill operation for quick cooling Non-inverter compressor 3-star energy efficiency rating Suitable for small rooms only

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 7 in 1 Convertible Mode and True AI Mode. With a capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms, this AC features smart connectivity through Wi-Fi and voice control with Alexa and OK Google. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean air, while the copper condenser coil provides better cooling and low maintenance. Experience convenience with the MirAie App for seamless control and monitoring. The hidden display adds to its sleek design, making it a smart choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17230 British Thermal Units

Special Features: Hidden Display, Smart AC- Wi-fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, works with Alexa and OK Google, PM 0.1 Filter for air purification

Product Dimensions: 20.4D x 87W x 29H Centimeters

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on Product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7 in 1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode May be expensive for some budgets Smart AC with Wi-Fi and voice control Hidden display may be difficult to read

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers cutting-edge technology for efficient cooling. With features like Wi-Fi connectivity, MirAie App compatibility, and voice control through Alexa and OK Google, it provides convenient operation. Its 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with True AI Mode ensure optimal cooling while saving energy. The PM 0.1 Filter ensures clean air, and the Copper Condenser Coil enhances cooling performance and durability. With a 5-star energy rating 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units

Special Features: Smart AC, Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, works with Alexa and OK Google, PM 0.1 Filter for air purification

Product Dimensions: 23.5D x 107W x 29H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on Product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart AC features for convenient operation Higher initial cost compared to non-smart ACs Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Requires Wi-Fi connection for smart features

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its Inverter Compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy savings. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature allows flexible cooling capacity adjustments. With a 5 Star Energy Rating, it's energy-efficient. The unit features a Copper Condenser with Ocean Black Protection for durability. It operates smoothly even at high temperatures. Other notable features include VIRAAT Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and a range of user-friendly functions for convenience.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.28 Kilowatts

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Anti-Bacterial Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling

Product Dimensions: 21D x 99.8W x 34.5H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter Compressor for energy savings Higher initial cost AI Convertible 6-in-1 for flexible cooling capacity Remote control is not backlit

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable choice for cooling small-sized rooms. It features a patented inverter Swing compressor for high energy efficiency, along with Dew Clean Technology to ensure healthy air quality. With a cooling power of 17100 British Thermal Units, this AC is suitable for rooms measuring 111 to 150 square feet. Its special features include High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, 3D Airflow, Triple Display, and a PM 2.5 Filter. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 5 years on the PCB, and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units

Special Features: High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient inverter technology May be considered pricey for some Healthy air with Dew Clean Technology Requires professional installation

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for mid-sized rooms. With its Flexicool inverter technology, it adjusts its power based on the heat load, providing up to 50% energy savings. It features a high-density filter for air purification, fast cooling, and auto cleaning for convenience. The AC's 100% copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and low maintenance. It comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, a 5-year warranty on the PCB and a 1-year warranty on the product.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, High-Density Filter, Fast Cooling, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean

Product Dimensions: 20.5 Depth x 94 Width x 27.5 Height Centimeters

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on Product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool inverter technology for energy efficiency Suitable for mid-sized rooms only High-density filter for air purification Requires a stable power supply

8. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Wind-Free Technology offers efficient and gentle cooling with its variable speed compressor and 23000 microholes. It features a convertible 5-in-1 mode, suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC is energy efficient with a 3-star BEE Rating. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and low maintenance. Special features include Windfree Cooling, Good Sleep, and Durafin Ultra. It uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. With a standard warranty of 1 year on the product and PCB, and 10 years on the compressor, this AC is a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 6.8 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Copper Anti-bacterial Filter, Auto Clean (Self Cleaning)

Product Dimensions: 21.5D x 88.9W x 29.9H Centimeters

Key Features: Convertible 5in1, 4-way swing, 3 Step Auto Clean, Easy to Clean Filter, Coated Copper tubes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and gentle cooling May be expensive for some budgets Energy efficient with 3 Star BEE Rating Installation and maintenance costs may add up

9. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible technology allows you to adjust the cooling capacity according to your needs, saving energy. With a 3-star energy rating and features like i-Sense Technology and silent operation, it ensures comfort and convenience. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 5 years extended warranty on the PCB, and 10 years extended warranty on the compressor, providing peace of mind. Overall, it's a reliable and efficient choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.5 Tons

Special Feature: Convertible

Product Dimensions: 23.5D x 97W x 30H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Technology None Energy-efficient Inverter Compressor

10. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC offers peace of mind and long-term reliability. It features innovative technologies like Ice Clean for odour-free air, Xpandable+ for automatic temperature adjustment, and Hexa Sensor for enhanced cooling performance. The Ambience Light adds a touch of style to your room. With a 3-star energy rating and low annual power consumption, this AC is environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Experience superior cooling and comfort with the Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Hitachi

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5 Kilowatts

Special Features: Odour-free air, ice Clean (FrostWash), Xpandable+, Hexa Sensor, Ambience Light

Product Dimensions: 23D x 95W x 29.4H Centimeters

Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty covering gas charging and functional spare parts Not suitable for very large rooms Odour-free air with ice Clean (FrostWash)

Top 3 feature

Product Name Capacity Energy Rating Features Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti-Viral Filter Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC 0.8 Tons 3 Star Power Chill, Coanda Airflow Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star Wi-Fi enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible Mode Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Star Wi-Fi enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible Mode, PM 0.1 Filter LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Star Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Copper Condenser Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, 3D Airflow, PM 2.5 Filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Star Inverter Compressor, High-Density Filter, Auto Clean Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star Wind-Free Technology, Convertible 5in1, Anti-bacterial Filter Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible, i-Sense Technology, Silent Operation Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star Ice Clean (FrostWash), Xpandable+, Hexa Sensor

Best value for money The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers excellent value for money with its efficient cooling performance and reliable features. It is ideal for small rooms, providing quick cooling with the Power Chill operation. The AC's non-inverter compressor ensures energy savings, and the Copper Condenser Coil offers better cooling and low maintenance. With special features like Coanda airflow and R32 refrigerant gas, it provides environmental friendliness and uniform cooling. The product comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and condenser and 5 years on the compressor, making it a cost-effective choice for small spaces.

Best overall product The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is the best overall product due to its reliable performance and efficient cooling capabilities. It features a powerful inverter compressor that adjusts power based on room temperature and cooling needs, ensuring energy savings. The AC's 5 in 1 convertible feature allows you to adjust its capacity for different cooling requirements. With features like Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Golden Fin Evaporator, and Turbo Cool, it provides clean and cool air even at 52°C. Stabilizer-free operation and a 10-year compressor warranty add to its appeal.

How to find the perfect split AC? To find the best split AC for your needs, consider factors such as room size, energy efficiency, and special features. Determine the appropriate capacity based on your room's size. Look for a high energy rating to ensure energy efficiency and cost savings. Consider special features like inverter technology for efficient cooling and noise reduction, as well as filters for air purification. Compare brands and models based on customer reviews, warranty, and after-sales service. Additionally, ensure proper installation and maintenance for optimal performance and longevity.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a split AC and a window AC? Ans : A split AC has two main components, the indoor unit, and the outdoor unit, connected by refrigerant pipes. A window AC is a single unit installed in a window or through a wall. Question : Can I install a split AC myself? Ans : It is recommended to hire a professional for the installation of a split AC to ensure proper setup and avoid any damage to the unit. Question : How often should I clean the filters of my split AC? Ans : It is recommended to clean the filters of your split AC every 2-4 weeks to maintain optimal performance and air quality. Question : What is the lifespan of a split AC? Ans : With proper maintenance, a split AC can last for 10-15 years. Regular servicing and timely repairs can extend its lifespan. Question : Do split ACs require a stabilizer? Ans : Some split AC models come with inbuilt stabilizers, while others may require an external stabilizer. It is recommended to check the manufacturer's guidelines.

