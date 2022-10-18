Before foldable iPhone, Apple to bring a foldable iPad in 2024: Report

According to analysts at CCS Insight, Apple is reportedly planning to bring a foldable iPad by 2024. CCS Insight (via CNBC) published its annual predictions report recently which forecasts about future products and trends. It says Apple will launch a foldable iPad before bringing a foldable iPhone.
According to analysts at CCS Insight, Apple is reportedly planning to bring a foldable iPad by 2024. CCS Insight (via CNBC) published its annual predictions report recently which forecasts about future products and trends. It says Apple will launch a foldable iPad before bringing a foldable iPhone.
In an interview with CNBC, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said “Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad". “A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones," Wood added.
In an interview with CNBC, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said “Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad". “A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones," Wood added.
According to the analysts, a foldable Apple iPad may cost around $2,500 (approx. ₹2,05,000). For comparison, Apple’s most expensive iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599 i.e. ₹1,39,900.
According to the analysts, a foldable Apple iPad may cost around $2,500 (approx. ₹2,05,000). For comparison, Apple’s most expensive iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599 i.e. ₹1,39,900.
Wood says that seeing the growing trend for foldable devices, Apple has no choice but to adopt the technology. However, if Apple had any technical issues with the foldable phone, then it would be a “feeding frenzy" with critics attacking Apple for the problems. Therefore, it will begin with a foldable iPad.
Wood says that seeing the growing trend for foldable devices, Apple has no choice but to adopt the technology. However, if Apple had any technical issues with the foldable phone, then it would be a “feeding frenzy" with critics attacking Apple for the problems. Therefore, it will begin with a foldable iPad.
As per reliable Apple analyst Ross Young, the Cupertino-based company is testing a foldable iPad display that's around 20-inches in size. However, he expects the device to hit markets by 2026-2027. Exact form factor of the rumoured foldable iPad remains unclear. The company, as per reports, is working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that it may use on its foldable products.