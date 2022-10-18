Before foldable iPhone, Apple to bring a foldable iPad in 2024: Report

In an interview with CNBC, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said “Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad". “A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones," Wood added.