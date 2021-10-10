BenQ announced a wide range of products in order to enhance sales during the festive season. The new launch line-up comprises BenQ's gaming and entertainment monitors, wireless portable projectors, and gaming accessories.

Within the new product line-up, BenQ has also introduced a range of curved monitors with four different models. The new products will be made available on Amazon.

MOBIUZ gaming monitors: BenQ's new gaming monitors get a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro technology, and a panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The newly announced Mobiuz monitor range consists of six models out of which three have curved panels. The EX3415R monitor gets an IPS display of 1900R curvature.

Wireless portable projector GV30: The projector offers 2.1 Channel Speakers, embedded Android TV 9.0, 135-degree projection angle.

Entertainment Monitors: EW3880R entertainment monitor gets a curved IPS panel with an engrossing 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. The EW2880U offers 4K UHD resolution with BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 channel audio systems. It also gets USB-C connectivity, BenQ EyeCare feature.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia said, "the widest portfolio launch in the category contains products for consumers with varying visual requirements, be it an extraordinarily immersive gaming experience, surreal and entertaining audio-visuals, excellence in eSports or a cinematic experience on the go – adding to the joy of the happiest and most cheerful season of the year."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.