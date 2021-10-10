Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia said, "the widest portfolio launch in the category contains products for consumers with varying visual requirements, be it an extraordinarily immersive gaming experience, surreal and entertaining audio-visuals, excellence in eSports or a cinematic experience on the go – adding to the joy of the happiest and most cheerful season of the year."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}