These 1.5 ton ACs in 2025 will meet all your requirements and will fit perfectly in your modern home. You can easily pick the right one for your home according to cooling power, energy efficiency or budget.

Although summer isn’t here yet, this is the perfect time to invest in a new Air conditioner. By purchasing early, you will benefit from attractive off-season deals and you will also be able to get hassle-free installation guaranteeing comfort when the temperature eventually rises. Don’t wait for the sweltering days to arrive, be prepared and enjoy immediate peace of mind knowing that your home is ready with modern cooling solutions. To get you ready and all set up, we listed the best 1.5-ton ACs with specs comparison to make your decision quick and easy.

This Daikin AC features 3D airflow to deliver uniform cooling throughout your home. It also features a three-stage filter to filter out all the dust with its included 2.5 PM filter. The AC features a Dew Clean Technology, a self-cleaning method that ensures better and consistent cooling throughout the year. Its built-in stabilizer eliminates the need for an external stabiliser which also adds to the overall savings.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq.ft) Cooling Power 17,100 BTU, up to 52°C Features Dew Clean Tech, PM 2.5 filter, Triple Display Energy Rating 3-star Condenser Copper with self-heal coating Reasons to buy Efficient cooling even at high temperatures PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Reasons to avoid 3-star rating, not the most energy-efficient No smart/Wi-Fi features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the AC’s sturdy build, strong cooling, and affordability, but opinions vary on energy efficiency, service quality, installation, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC if you need reliable cooling, solid construction, and good value, with some concerns about service, noise, and installation.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton AC is smart and can be controlled via your smartphone or even using voice commands to Alexa. It shows the power consumption on a display for easy monitoring. It features intelligent alerts for leakage and maintenance issues. Breathe cleaner air and lasting comfort with its 2.5PM filter to not only cool but also clean the internal air.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (up to 150 sq.ft) Cooling Power 4800 KW, up to 52°C Features Flexicool 6-in-1 inverter, Wi-Fi enabled, Air Purification filter Energy Rating 3-Star (ISEER 3.9) Condenser Copper with anti-corrosion blue coating Reasons to buy Smart features with Wi-Fi and voice control Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for energy savings Reasons to avoid 3-star rating, not the highest efficiency Slightly high annual power consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s reliability, powerful cooling, easy setup, and value, but opinions differ on functionality, noise level, and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for dependable performance, strong cooling, and simple installation, with some reservations on noise and functionality.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton AC is a 5-star model that quickly cools down medium-sized rooms while keeping power consumption to a minimum. It comes with 5 in 1 convertible technology with an inverter compressor to adjust the cooling automatically. Some special features include quick cooling with three-level air filters for a healthier cooling experience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq.ft) Cooling Power 5.28 KW, up to 52°C Features 5-in-1 Convertible, I-Sense tech, Self-clean, Anti-freeze Energy Rating 5-Star (ISEER 5.1) Condenser 100% copper with Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating Reasons to buy 5-star rating for excellent energy efficiency 5-in-1 convertible modes for flexible cooling Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost due to 5-star rating Lacks smart/Wi-Fi features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the AC’s price, excellent cooling, and five modes, but have mixed views on functionality, installation, quality, noise, and energy efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for strong cooling, versatile modes, and affordability, keeping in mind varying opinions on quality and efficiency.

The LG 1.5-ton split AC sports a dual inverter compressor for powerful cooling and long-lasting durability. It features a maximum cooling capacity of 4400 W with a 2-way air swing. With a 3-star energy rating, you also get a cut down on your annual electricity bill. The copper tubes come with Ocean Black Protection for enhanced durability and it also prevents rust and corrosion.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq.ft) Cooling Power 4.4 KW, up to 55°C Features Dual inverter, AI 6-in-1 convertible, Auto Clean Energy Rating 3-Star (ISEER 4.0) Condenser 100% copper with Ocean Black protection Reasons to buy Dual inverter ensures energy-efficient, powerful cooling AI 6-in-1 convertible modes for flexible operation Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means moderate energy savings No built-in Wi-Fi for smart control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s quiet operation, performance, and energy efficiency, though some face issues with functionality, backlight, cooling, installation, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its silent performance, efficiency, and comfort, but consider mixed reviews on functionality and installation.

The Samsung 1.5 Ton AC is powered by BESPOKE AI with voice and Wi-Fi control. Most of the AC features can be controlled via your smartphone. The AI also features an energy-saving mode which paired with the 5-star energy rating maximises power saving. It cools at even 58 degrees Celsius and all this without making much noise.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (150-180 sq.ft) Cooling Power 5 KW, up to 58°C Features BESPOKE AI, Wi-Fi, 4-way swing, Fast Cooling Energy Rating 5-Star (ISEER 5.15) Condenser Copper with Durafin Ultra coating Reasons to buy AI energy mode saves up to 30% power Wi-Fi, voice control with Alexa/Google/Bixby Reasons to avoid Higher price due to smart features Requires stable internet for smart controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, value, efficiency, and design, though some report issues with noise, functionality, and cooling performance.

Why choose this product?

Select this AC for its energy efficiency, aesthetics, and overall value, despite occasional concerns about noise and cooling.

Blue Star 1.5 ton AC also features smart control via its app, the built-in Wi-Fi module makes the controls quick and accurate. The AC can also be controlled using voice commands and it supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. For cooling, it can cool down medium-sized rooms quickly with a 4D way air swing for uniform cooling every time.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (151-180 sq.ft) Cooling Power 1026 KW, up to 52°C Features Wi-Fi, Voice control, Dust filter, Hexa Inverter Energy Rating 3-Star (ISEER 3.81) Condenser Copper with robust Hexa Inverter tech Reasons to buy Smart controls with app and voice assistants Energy-saving Eco mode for lower bills Reasons to avoid 3-star rating offers moderate efficiency Gas recharging costs not covered in warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s quality, value, and features, though opinions vary on cooling, functionality, installation quality, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for its affordability, solid performance, and useful features, despite some mixed feedback on certain aspects.

This stylish AC from Lloyd comes with mood lighting and a built-in air purifier. It is expensive compared to an AC with similar specs but you are getting a bunch of extra features. Features like Mood lighting, direct voice command, 6 cooling modes, and low noise operation sets this AC apart from split ACs from other brands.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (up to 180 sq.ft) Cooling Power 5.2 KW, up to 60°C Features 6-in-1 expandable cooling, In-built air purifier, Wi-Fi, Voice control Energy Rating 5-Star (ISEER 5.35) Condenser Copper with Golden Fin anti-corrosion coating Reasons to buy 6-in-1 expandable cooling for versatile performance In-built air purifier with real-time air quality sensing Reasons to avoid Premium pricing due to advanced features Complex features may require a learning curve

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, cooling, energy efficiency, and sleek design, though some have mixed opinions on the installation process.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its stylish design, efficient cooling, quiet operation, and energy-saving features, offering great value for your home.

Whirlpool split AC features their homegrown Intellisense inverter compressor which adjusts the power depending on the heat laid. It features four cooling modes making it operate in different tonnages for different cooling needs which also saves energy at the same time. More features include 6th sense technology, dust filter and stabilizer-free operation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq.ft) Cooling Power Not specified, up to 52°C Features Intellisense inverter, 4-in-1 convertible, Auto Clean Energy Rating 5-Star Condenser 100% copper with low maintenance Reasons to buy 6th Sense technology for efficient cooling Gas leak indicator for safety and maintenance Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi or smart control features Slightly higher noise level at 42 dB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC for its good cooling, especially its overall performance. Few users found the quality of the AC to be just decent.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for its affordability, dependable performance, and cooling experience.

This Godrej 1.5 ton split AC comes with a stylish wooden finish to add a modern look to your home decor. The AC features 5 in 1 convertible cooling that adjusts the cooling and power according to the requirements. It is durable with a 100% copper condenser and pipes which do not corrode easily and last longer.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq.ft) Cooling Power 5 KW, up to 52°C Features 5-in-1 convertible, I-Sense tech, 4-way swing, Wood finish Energy Rating 3-Star (ISEER 3.95) Condenser 100% copper with Blue Fin coating Reasons to buy I-Sense technology for precise temperature control Durable build with anti-corrosion coating Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means moderate energy savings Wood finish may not suit all interiors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC for its good value for money and reliable quality, making it a worthwhile purchase for many.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for its affordability, dependable performance, and solid build, offering excellent value without compromising on essential features.

The Haier 1.5-ton split AC features a variable speed compressor which automatically adjusts according to the heat load. This not only offers better performance but also ensures efficiency. It 5-star energy rating ensures full performance while saving maximum energy. It comes with features such as 4-way swing, super quiet mode, dark mode and low gas warning.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq.ft) Cooling Power 4850W, up to 60°C Features 7-in-1 convertible, Frost Self Clean, 4-way swing Energy Rating 5-Star (ISEER 5.05) Condenser 100% copper, anti-corrosion Reasons to buy Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds Frost self-clean for 99.9% clean air Reasons to avoid Mandatory paid maintenance twice a year No gas/plastic parts included in the warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, performance, and energy efficiency, but some mention noise issues and have mixed views on cooling efficiency and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for reliable cooling, energy savings, versatile modes, and durable build, though noise levels might be a concern for some buyers.

What factors should I consider when buying a 1.5 ton AC? When buying a 1.5 ton AC, consider room size, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, smart features, noise levels, build quality, warranty, and price. These factors ensure the model meets your home’s requirements and minimizes long-term operating costs, providing efficient, reliable comfort.

How does inverter technology in a 1.5 ton AC improve performance? Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed to match cooling demands, reducing energy consumption while maintaining stable room temperature. It results in quieter operation, enhanced efficiency, and extended equipment life, ensuring a consistent, cost-effective cooling experience under constantly varying ambient conditions.

Factors to consider when buying a 1.5 ton AC? Room size and cooling load : ensure the AC capacity suits your room's square footage.

: ensure the AC capacity suits your room's square footage. Energy efficiency : check star ratings and ISEER value to save on power.

: check star ratings and ISEER value to save on power. Cooling performance : evaluate the cooling capacity to maintain comfort even in high temperatures.

: evaluate the cooling capacity to maintain comfort even in high temperatures. Smart features : look for inverter technology, wi-fi connectivity, and various cooling modes.

: look for inverter technology, wi-fi connectivity, and various cooling modes. Noise level : choose models with low decibel ratings for quiet operation.

: choose models with low decibel ratings for quiet operation. Build quality : opt for a robust design with copper coils and durable components.

: opt for a robust design with copper coils and durable components. Warranty and service : select products offering comprehensive coverage and dependable after-sales support.

: select products offering comprehensive coverage and dependable after-sales support. Price: consider your budget, promotional offers, and long-term cost of ownership for added value. Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton AC in 2025

Best 1.5 Ton ACs Capacity & Power Energy Rating & Consumption Special Features LG Dual Inverter AC 1.5 Ton, 4.4 kW Cooling 3 Star, 852.44 Units/Year AI Convertible, Auto Clean, Ocean Black Protection Samsung BESPOKE AI AC 1.5 Ton, 5 kW Cooling 5 Star, 751.24 Units/Year Wi-Fi, Voice Control, 4-Way Swing, AI Energy Saving Blue Star Smart AC 1.5 Ton, 5.05 kW Cooling 3 Star, 1026.46 Units/Year Wi-Fi, Alexa/Google Control, Hexa Inverter Lloyd Designer AC 1.5 Ton, 5.2 kW Cooling 5 Star, 752.72 Units/Year 6-in-1 Convertible, Built-in Air Purifier, Ambi-Lighting Whirlpool IntelliSense AC 1.5 Ton, 4-in-1 Convertible 5 Star, 744 Units/Year Turbo Cool, Self Clean, Gas Leak Indicator Godrej I-Sense AC 1.5 Ton, 5 kW Cooling 3 Star, 980.37 Units/Year 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Freeze, 4-Way Swing Haier Triple Inverter AC 1.5 Ton, 4850 W Cooling 5 Star, 744 kWh/Year 7-in-1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, Super Quiet Mode Voltas Adjustable AC 1.5 Ton, 5050 W Cooling 3 Star, 975.43 Units/Year 5-in-1 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-Dust Filter, Stabiliser Free Panasonic Miraie AC 1.5 Ton, 4.8 kW Cooling 5 Star, 728 Units/Year Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Convertible Cooling Hitachi Kaze AC 1.5 Ton, 5100 W Cooling 5 Star, 750 Units/Year Auto Filter Clean Indicator, Soft Dry Mode, 100% Copper

What is the ideal room size for a 1.5 ton AC? A 1.5 ton AC is best suited for rooms between 111 to 150 sq.ft, ensuring optimal cooling performance. How energy efficient are 1.5 ton ACs? Many models feature high star ratings and inverter technology, significantly reducing power consumption. What smart features do 1.5 ton ACs offer? Common features include Wi-Fi connectivity, multiple cooling modes, auto clean, and digital controls. How quiet is a 1.5 ton AC? Noise levels vary, but several models are designed to operate at low decibel levels for silent performance. What maintenance is needed for a 1.5 ton AC? Regular filter cleaning, periodic servicing, and refrigerant level checks help maintain efficiency.