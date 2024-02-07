 Best 1.5 ton AC in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you could choose from | Mint
Best 1.5 ton AC in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you could choose from
Best 1.5 ton AC in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you could choose from

 Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best 1.5-ton air conditioner? We've compared the top-rated AC brands to help you make an informed decision. Find the perfect AC for your needs!

Stay cool and comfortable with India's finest 1.5-ton air conditioners.
Stay cool and comfortable with India's finest 1.5-ton air conditioners.

Are you in the market for the best 1.5-ton AC in India? With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which one is right for you. We've done the research for you and compiled a list of the top-rated air conditioners from leading brands. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or superior cooling performance, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the best 1.5-ton AC that meets your specific needs.

1. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC is designed to deliver powerful cooling with its adjustable inverter technology. It features a durable copper condenser and is equipped with a range of advanced features for enhanced comfort and convenience.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Inverter technology
  • Copper condenser
  • Adjustable cooling settings
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

Cons

Powerful cooling performance

May be noisy at high fan speeds

Energy-efficient

Adjustable settings for personalized comfort

2. Lloyd Window AC

The Lloyd Window AC features a copper condenser and a stunning golden finish. With advanced cooling technology and anti-viral protection, this AC offers reliable performance and a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications of Lloyd Window AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Copper condenser
  • Golden finish
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Energy-saving mode

Pros

Cons

Elegant design

Limited color options

Effective anti-viral protection

Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 10 reliable models from trusted names in 2024

3. Blue Star Inverter AC

The Blue Star Inverter AC offers convertible cooling and a durable copper condenser. With its advanced features and energy-efficient operation, this AC provides reliable and efficient cooling performance for your home or office.

Specifications of Blue Star Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Inverter technology
  • Copper condenser
  • Convertible cooling
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

Cons

Convertible cooling for versatile usage

May require professional installation

Durable copper condenser

Energy-efficient operation

4. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC

The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC offers a convertible design and advanced cooling features. With its efficient inverter technology and durable construction, this AC delivers reliable performance and customizable cooling options.

Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible cooling
  • Durable construction
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

Cons

Customizable cooling options

May be bulky in size

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Energy-efficient operation

5. Godrej Convertible AC

The Godrej Convertible AC offers versatile cooling with its convertible design and additional purification features. With advanced technology and energy-efficient operation, this AC provides superior comfort and clean air for your home.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Convertible cooling
  • Additional air purification
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Anti-viral protection

Pros

Cons

Versatile cooling options

May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

Advanced air purification

Energy-efficient operation

6. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC features a convertible design and advanced air purification technology. With energy-efficient operation and a self-cleanser function, this AC offers reliable performance and clean, fresh air for your space.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible cooling
  • Advanced air purification
  • Self-cleanser function

Pros

Cons

Convertible cooling for versatile usage

May be a higher initial investment

Advanced air purification technology

Self-cleanser function for easy maintenance

7. LG Convertible AC

The LG Convertible AC offers energy-efficient cooling and advanced anti-virus protection. With its self-cleaning function and durable construction, this AC delivers reliable performance and clean air for your home or office.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Convertible cooling
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Self-cleaning function

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient cooling

May have limited color options

Advanced anti-virus protection

Self-cleaning function for easy maintenance

Also read: Prepare for summer season models from the best AC brands: Top 10 choices for you

8. Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism

The Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism AC features a sleek design and powerful cooling performance. With its adjustable settings and energy-efficient operation, this AC offers reliable and personalized comfort for your living space.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Adjustable cooling settings
  • Sleek design
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Powerful cooling performance

Pros

Cons

Sleek and modern design

May have limited availability in certain regions

Customizable cooling settings

Energy-efficient operation

9. Lloyd Inverter AC

The Lloyd Inverter AC offers advanced features and anti-viral protection for improved air quality. With its energy-efficient operation and elegant design, this AC provides superior comfort and clean air for your home.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Elegant design
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

Cons

Advanced features for enhanced comfort

May require professional installation

Effective anti-viral protection

Energy-efficient operation

10. Panasonic Convertible AC

The Panasonic Convertible AC features additional air purification and energy-efficient operation. With its anti-dust filter and powerful cooling performance, this AC provides clean, fresh air and superior comfort for your living space.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Convertible cooling
  • Additional air purification
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Anti-dust filter

Pros

Cons

Additional air purification for clean, fresh air

May be higher priced compared to other models

Energy-efficient operation

Powerful cooling performance

Comparison Table

 

Product Name + Feature TypeConvertible CoolingEnergy-efficient OperationAnti-viral Protection
Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window ACYesYesNo
Lloyd Window ACNoYesYes
Blue Star Inverter ACYesYesNo
Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter ACYesYesNo
Godrej Convertible ACYesYesYes
Carrier Flexicool Inverter ACYesYesNo
LG Convertible ACYesYesYes
Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra PrismNoYesNo
Lloyd Inverter ACNoYesYes
Panasonic Convertible ACYesYesNo

Best value for money:

The Godrej Convertible AC is the best value for money with its versatile cooling options, advanced air purification, and energy-efficient operation, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible AC stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering energy-efficient cooling, advanced anti-virus protection, and a self-cleaning function for easy maintenance.

How to find the perfect best 1.5 ton ac in india:

The LG Convertible AC stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering energy-efficient cooling, advanced anti-virus protection, and a self-cleaning function for easy maintenance.

FAQs

Question : What is the energy efficiency rating of these ACs?

Ans : All the listed ACs have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring efficient cooling while saving on electricity costs.

Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, providing coverage for parts and service.

Question : Can these ACs be installed in any type of room?

Ans : Yes, these ACs are suitable for installation in various room types, including bedrooms, living rooms, and offices.

Question : Do these ACs require professional maintenance?

Ans : While regular maintenance is recommended for optimal performance, these ACs are designed for easy cleaning and upkeep.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST
