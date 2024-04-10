Hello User
Next Story
Best 1.5 ton Samsung ACs in India: Compare top 10 to choose the perfect one to tackle summers

Best 1.5 ton Samsung ACs in India: Compare top 10 to choose the perfect one to tackle summers

Affiliate Desk

Find the perfect 1.5 ton Samsung AC for your needs with our comprehensive comparison of the top 10 models available in India.

1.5 ton Samsung ACs come with features and also help you save electricity bills.

Best 1.5 ton Samsung AC: When it comes to cooling your home or office, Samsung offers a range of 1.5 ton ACs that are equipped with the latest technology and features to provide efficient and effective cooling. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 1.5 ton Samsung ACs available in India to help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Whether you are looking for an inverter AC, a convertible AC, or one with anti-bacterial technology, we have got you covered.

1. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and a digital inverter compressor for efficient and durable performance. It also comes with a turbo cooling mode and a dehumidifier.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

5-star energy rating

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible mode

Auto Clean function

Fast cooling mode

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High energy efficiencyRelatively higher price point
Durable compressor 
Anti-bacterial coating 

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. It also features a digital display, turbo cooling, and a sleep mode for energy efficiency.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Copper condenser coil
  • R410A refrigerant
  • Dehumidification
  • Auto Clean function

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientMay be slightly noisy at high fan speed
Long compressor warranty
Anti-bacterial coating

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and a durable copper condenser coil. It also features a dehumidifier, turbo cooling, and an energy-saving sleep mode.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Convertible mode
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Anti-bacterial coating
  • Dehumidification

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convertible mode for energy savingsMay consume more power in turbo mode
Durable copper condenser
Anti-bacterial coating

Also read: Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities

4. Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC features a wind-free cooling mode, convertible mode, and an energy-efficient digital inverter compressor. It also comes with a durable copper condenser coil and a dehumidification mode.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC

  • Windfree cooling mode
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Convertible mode
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Dehumidification

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient wind-free coolingHigher initial investment
Durable copper condenserMay require professional installation for optimal performance
Convertible mode for energy savings

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a durable copper condenser, inverter technology, and an anti-corrosion fin coating for extended longevity. It also features a dehumidifier and turbo cooling mode.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Inverter technology
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Anti-corrosion fin coating
  • Dehumidification

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientMay not have convertible mode
Durable copper condenser
Extended longevity with anti-corrosion coating

Also read: Beat the heat with best split AC to buy this summer: Top 10 solutions to keep your space comfortable

6. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC comes with a convertible mode, 5-star energy rating, and a digital inverter compressor for efficient and reliable cooling. It also features an anti-bacterial coating and a dehumidifier.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-bacterial coating
  • Dehumidification

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High energy efficiencyHigher initial investment
Convertible mode for energy savings
Anti-bacterial coating

1.5 ton samsung ac Top Features Comparison:

Product NameEnergy RatingCooling TechnologyConvertible ModeAnti-Bacterial CoatingDurable Compressor
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3-starConvertible modeYesYesYes
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC5-starConvertible modeYesYesYes
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC3-starConvertible modeYesYesYes
Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split ACNAWindfree coolingYesNAYes
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3-starInverter technologyNoYesYes
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC5-starConvertible modeYesYesYes

Best value for money 1.5 Ton Samsung AC:

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money due to its energy efficiency, long compressor warranty, and anti-bacterial coating, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall 1.5 Ton Samsung AC:

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC takes the lead with its high energy efficiency, durable compressor, and anti-bacterial coating, making it the best overall product in this category.

How to find the perfect 1.5 ton samsung ac:

To find the perfect 1.5 ton Samsung AC for your needs, consider the specific features such as energy rating, cooling technology, convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and the durability of the compressor. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these Samsung 1.5 ton ACs?

Ans : The price range of these Samsung 1.5 ton ACs varies from INR 30,000 to INR 60,000 based on the energy rating and additional features.

Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the Samsung 1.5 ton ACs mentioned in this article come with a standard 1-year comprehensive warranty, along with an extended warranty on the compressor.

Question : Are these ACs suitable for large rooms?

Ans : Yes, these ACs are suitable for cooling large rooms of up to 200 square feet, providing efficient and effective cooling.

Question : What is the power consumption of these ACs?

Ans : The power consumption of these ACs ranges from 1.2 to 1.5 units per hour, depending on the cooling mode and temperature settings.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

