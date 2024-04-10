Find the perfect 1.5 ton Samsung AC for your needs with our comprehensive comparison of the top 10 models available in India.

Best 1.5 ton Samsung AC: When it comes to cooling your home or office, Samsung offers a range of 1.5 ton ACs that are equipped with the latest technology and features to provide efficient and effective cooling. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 1.5 ton Samsung ACs available in India to help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Whether you are looking for an inverter AC, a convertible AC, or one with anti-bacterial technology, we have got you covered.

1. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and a digital inverter compressor for efficient and durable performance. It also comes with a turbo cooling mode and a dehumidifier.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible mode

Auto Clean function

Fast cooling mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Relatively higher price point Durable compressor Anti-bacterial coating

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. It also features a digital display, turbo cooling, and a sleep mode for energy efficiency.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3-star energy rating

Copper condenser coil

R410A refrigerant

Dehumidification

Auto Clean function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient May be slightly noisy at high fan speed Long compressor warranty Anti-bacterial coating

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and a durable copper condenser coil. It also features a dehumidifier, turbo cooling, and an energy-saving sleep mode.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC 3-star energy rating

Convertible mode

Copper condenser coil

Anti-bacterial coating

Dehumidification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for energy savings May consume more power in turbo mode Durable copper condenser Anti-bacterial coating

Also read: Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities 4. Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC features a wind-free cooling mode, convertible mode, and an energy-efficient digital inverter compressor. It also comes with a durable copper condenser coil and a dehumidification mode.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC Windfree cooling mode

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible mode

Copper condenser coil

Dehumidification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient wind-free cooling Higher initial investment Durable copper condenser May require professional installation for optimal performance Convertible mode for energy savings

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a durable copper condenser, inverter technology, and an anti-corrosion fin coating for extended longevity. It also features a dehumidifier and turbo cooling mode.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3-star energy rating

Inverter technology

Copper condenser coil

Anti-corrosion fin coating

Dehumidification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient May not have convertible mode Durable copper condenser Extended longevity with anti-corrosion coating

Also read: Beat the heat with best split AC to buy this summer: Top 10 solutions to keep your space comfortable 6. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC comes with a convertible mode, 5-star energy rating, and a digital inverter compressor for efficient and reliable cooling. It also features an anti-bacterial coating and a dehumidifier.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC 5-star energy rating

Digital inverter compressor

Convertible mode

Anti-bacterial coating

Dehumidification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Higher initial investment Convertible mode for energy savings Anti-bacterial coating

1.5 ton samsung ac Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Energy Rating Cooling Technology Convertible Mode Anti-Bacterial Coating Durable Compressor Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3-star Convertible mode Yes Yes Yes Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-star Convertible mode Yes Yes Yes Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC 3-star Convertible mode Yes Yes Yes Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology Split AC NA Windfree cooling Yes NA Yes Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3-star Inverter technology No Yes Yes Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC 5-star Convertible mode Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money 1.5 Ton Samsung AC: The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money due to its energy efficiency, long compressor warranty, and anti-bacterial coating, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall 1.5 Ton Samsung AC: The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC takes the lead with its high energy efficiency, durable compressor, and anti-bacterial coating, making it the best overall product in this category.

How to find the perfect 1.5 ton samsung ac: To find the perfect 1.5 ton Samsung AC for your needs, consider the specific features such as energy rating, cooling technology, convertible mode, anti-bacterial coating, and the durability of the compressor. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your requirements.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these Samsung 1.5 ton ACs? Ans : The price range of these Samsung 1.5 ton ACs varies from INR 30,000 to INR 60,000 based on the energy rating and additional features. Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, all the Samsung 1.5 ton ACs mentioned in this article come with a standard 1-year comprehensive warranty, along with an extended warranty on the compressor. Question : Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Ans : Yes, these ACs are suitable for cooling large rooms of up to 200 square feet, providing efficient and effective cooling. Question : What is the power consumption of these ACs? Ans : The power consumption of these ACs ranges from 1.2 to 1.5 units per hour, depending on the cooling mode and temperature settings.

