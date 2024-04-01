Best 1.5 ton split AC: Explore the best options with features top picks, and expert advice to help you stay cool and comfortable all summer.

Summers are here and if you are still looking for an AC for your home then you came to the right place. Our comprehensive guide is designed to help you navigate through the plethora of options available in the market and find the perfect split AC for your needs. A 1.5-ton split AC is a popular choice for medium-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling while being energy-efficient. In this guide, we've curated a list of the best 1.5-ton split ACs based on their cooling performance, energy efficiency, features and expert reviews. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-rich model, we've got you covered. We'll also provide you with key features to look out for when buying a split AC, ensuring you make an informed decision. Our expert advice and recommendations will make your buying process a breeze, allowing you to enjoy cool and comfortable summers without any hassle. So, sit back, relax and let us help you find the best 1.5-ton split AC for your home or office.

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its variable speed compressor. It features a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, anti-dust filter, and a 2023 model with a sleek white design. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling and requires low maintenance. This AC operates in a wide voltage range and includes a digital temperature display, anti-corrosive coating, and other advanced features for a comfortable cooling experience. With a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty, it ensures durability and reliable performance.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.62 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter

Product Dimensions: 21D x 84W x 29H Centimeters

Key Features: Stabilizer Free Operation, Digital Temperature Display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms Users found leakage issues 4-in-1 adjustable mode May be considered expensive

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its inverter compressor, providing variable speed operation based on room temperature and heat load. This AC is versatile, featuring a 5 convertible mode that allows you to adjust its capacity from 40% to 100%, making it suitable for different cooling needs. With a 3-star energy rating, it is energy efficient and comes with a sufficient warranty on the product for peace of mind. The AC also features Blue Fins Evaporator Coils for better cooling performance and durability.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible

Product Dimensions: 21.7D x 87W x 30H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter compressor Noise level might be higher compared to other models 5 in 1 convertible mode for versatile cooling

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a cutting-edge air conditioning unit designed for Indian homes. This model boasts several innovative features, including Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the MirAie app, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Its 7 in 1 convertible mode with True AI Mode ensures optimal cooling while saving energy. The AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with a 5-star energy rating, indicating high energy efficiency. With a copper condenser coil and PM 0.1 filter for air purification, this AC offers reliable and clean cooling performance.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units

Special Features: Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter

Product Dimensions: 23.5D x 107W x 29H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on Product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi connectivity High initial cost Energy-efficient (5-star rating)

4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient and customizable cooling for mid-sized rooms. With its Flexicool technology, it offers a convertible 6-in-1 inverter that allows users to adjust cooling capacity, saving up to 50% energy. The AC boasts a high-density filter, auto cleanser, and fast cooling features for enhanced air quality and comfort. Its 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection ensures durability and low maintenance. With a 10-year compressor warranty and other key features like multiple fan speeds and auto restart, this AC offers a blend of performance and convenience.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4800 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, High-Density Filter, Fast Cooling, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean

Product Dimensions: 22D x 85W x 27H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool inverter technology Users found the WI-FI feature not working as intended Convertible 6-in-1 cooling

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling performance for small-sized rooms. With its high ambient operation capability and innovative features like Dew Clean Technology and Triple Display, this AC ensures a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. The patented inverter Swing compressor enhances energy efficiency, while the copper condenser coil offers better cooling and low maintenance. With a 3-star energy efficiency rating and a warranty of 1 year on the product, 5 years on the PCB, and 10 years on the compressor, this AC is a reliable and cost-effective choice for cooling needs.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units

Special Features: High Ambient Operation, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Patented inverter Swing compressor for efficiency Moderate airflow Dew Clean Technology ensures healthy air

6. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced features. With its inverter compressor, the AC adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring optimal performance. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms, providing a comfortable environment. The AC has a 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency. Its copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance and requires low maintenance. The AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product. It also features smart-ready technology and a convertible 5-in-1 mode for added convenience.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor

Product Dimensions: 32D x 96W x 21.5H Centimeters

Energy Star: 5 Star

Warranty: 10 years on inverter compressor, 5 years on PCB, 1 year on product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter compressor for efficiency May be expensive upfront 5-star energy rating Users found performance issues

7. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its variable speed compressor and AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it boasts a 3-star energy rating and comes with a range of features such as VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode, and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection. This AC promises uninterrupted cooling and protection against rust and corrosion with a durable copper condenser and Ocean Black Protection. Its smart features include a Magic Display for temperature, comparatively quiet operation and auto cleaning.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 18000 British Thermal Units

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Silent Mode, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling

Product Dimensions: 18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H Centimeters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variable speed compressor for efficient cooling Might be expensive for some budget AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for flexibility Installation and maintenance costs

8. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its variable speed compressor and convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes. It features an Easy Filter Plus with anti-bacterial properties for clean air, along with Auto Clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling performance and durability. This AC comes with a 3-star energy rating and environmentally-friendly R32 refrigerant. Key features include fast cooling, Durafin Ultra, and Triple Protection Plus.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 6.8 Kilowatts

Special Features: Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacteria), Auto Clean (Self Cleaning)

Product Dimensions: 21.5D x 88.9W x 29.9H Centimeters

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Comparatively noisy Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes

9. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers powerful cooling with energy-saving features. Its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology and inverter compressor adjust power based on heat load, saving energy. The copper condenser ensures durability and efficient cooling. With I Sense Technology, the AC senses the temperature around you, providing precise cooling. The AC comes with a backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operation for added convenience. Its Anti-Microbial Self Clean Technology keeps the AC clean and hygienic. Suitable for large rooms, this AC offers reliable cooling performance with a 3-star energy rating.

Specifications of Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 2 Tons

Cooling Power: 6.05 Kilowatts

Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, I Sense Technology, Copper Condenser

Product Dimensions: 23D x 100W x 29.5H Centimeters

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years extended warranty on PCB, 10 years extended warranty on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Technology Users found leakage issues I Sense Technology

10. Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its VarioQool inverter technology adjusts power based on cooling needs, and the convertible 4-in-1 feature allows flexibility in cooling capacity. With a 7-stage air filtration system including a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air. The AC is energy-efficient with a 3-star rating, and its copper condenser with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology enhances durability. Additional features like Turbo and Dry modes, a large remote control, and a smart diagnosis system make it a convenient and reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Cruise

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.8 Kilowatts

Product Dimensions: 23D x 80W x 29.5H Centimeters

Special Feature: VarioQool inverter, Rust-O-Shield Blue Paint Protection

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 1 Year on PCB, 1 Year on Product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms May be costly for some budgets VarioQool inverter for power adjustment

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Star Rating Capacity Features Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-Dust Filter, Copper Condenser Coil Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons 5 Convertible Mode, Blue Fins Evaporator Coils Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 5 Star 1.5 Tons Wi-Fi Enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with True AI Mode, Copper Condenser Coil Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons Convertible 6-in-1 Inverter, High-Density Filter, Auto Cleanser Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, Patented Inverter Swing Compressor Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 Star 1.5 Tons Inverter Compressor, Smart-Ready Technology, Convertible 5-in-1 Mode LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, VIRAAT Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacterial Properties, Auto Clean Technology, Durafin Ultra Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC 3 Star 2 Tons 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, I Sense Technology, Copper Condenser Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Tons VarioQool Inverter Technology, 7-Stage Air Filtration System, Turbo and Dry Modes

Best value for money The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is the best value-for-money product from the list. It offers efficient cooling with its inverter compressor, providing variable speed operation based on room temperature and heat load. This AC is versatile, featuring a 5 convertible mode that allows you to adjust its capacity, making it suitable for different cooling needs. With a 3-star energy rating, it is energy efficient and comes with a sufficient warranty on the product for peace of mind. The AC also features Blue Fins Evaporator Coils for better cooling performance and durability.

Best overall product The best overall product among the listed ACs is the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. It offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its variable speed compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable mode. The anti-dust filter ensures clean air, while the copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance. The 2023 model features a sleek white design, adding to its aesthetic appeal. With a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty, it offers durability and reliable performance at an affordable price.

How to find the best 1.5 ton split AC? To find the best 1.5-ton split AC, consider factors like energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and features. Look for ACs with a high energy star rating for lower electricity bills. Check the cooling capacity suitable for your room size. Features like inverter technology, dust filters, and anti-corrosive coatings enhance performance and durability. Compare prices and warranty periods to ensure value for money. Reading customer reviews and expert opinions can also help you make an informed decision. Ultimately, choose an AC from a reputable brand with a good track record of performance and customer satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What is an inverter AC, and how does it differ from a regular AC? Ans : An inverter AC uses variable speed technology to adjust the compressor's speed according to the room's cooling needs, resulting in energy savings and more precise temperature control. In contrast, a regular AC has a fixed speed compressor that turns on and off to maintain the set temperature, consuming more energy. Question : What is the benefit of a 5-in-1 convertible mode in an AC? Ans : A 5-in-1 convertible mode allows you to adjust the cooling capacity of the AC, making it more versatile and energy-efficient. You can choose from different modes based on your cooling requirements, saving energy when full capacity is not needed. Question : How does Wi-Fi connectivity benefit an AC? Ans : Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control your AC remotely using a smartphone app. You can turn the AC on or off, adjust the temperature, and set schedules from anywhere, providing convenience and energy savings. Question : What is the importance of a copper condenser coil in an AC? Ans : A copper condenser coil is more durable and provides better heat exchange, resulting in efficient cooling performance. It also requires less maintenance compared to aluminium coils, ensuring long-term reliability. Question : How can I ensure proper maintenance of my split AC? Ans : To ensure proper maintenance, clean or replace the air filters regularly, check and clean the indoor and outdoor units, ensure proper airflow around the outdoor unit, and schedule annual maintenance by a professional technician.

