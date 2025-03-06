Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)View Details
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)View Details
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)View Details
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC5R35F0,White)View Details
₹37,490
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFA318LN, White)View Details
With summers approaching, the quest for the best 1.5 ton window AC intensifies. Finding the best 1.5 ton window AC is essential for effective cooling in medium-sized rooms. These air conditioners provide a balance of performance, energy efficiency, and affordability.
A 1.5 ton window AC is a popular choice for many, offering efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. But what distinguishes the best window AC from the rest? With advanced features like inverter technology, copper condensers, and dust filters, the best window AC models ensure consistent cooling even in high temperatures. Buyers should consider factors such as energy ratings, noise levels, and durability to make an informed choice.
Modern window ACs also come with features like turbo cooling, eco mode, and humidity control, enhancing comfort. Selecting the right model depends on room size, usage patterns, and budget. This guide highlights the top 1.5 ton window ACs, helping buyers compare key features, benefits, and overall value to find the most suitable option for their cooling needs.
This Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a top contender for the best 1.5 ton window AC. It features a 100% copper condenser for efficient cooling, durability, and low maintenance. The turbo mode ensures rapid cooling, even in high ambient temperatures. With energy efficiency, an anti-rust coating, and an anti-freeze thermostat, this AC offers long-term performance. The LED display, self-diagnosis, and sleep mode enhance convenience, while stabilizer-free operation ensures hassle-free use in voltage fluctuations.
100% copper condenser for better cooling and durability
Anti-rust coating enhances longevity
Slightly noisy at 56 dB
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the cooling and price but mention noise and remote concerns. Functionality, installation, and service receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose this AC if you want reliable cooling, durability, and essential features like turbo mode, sleep mode, and an LED display.
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Window AC is designed for efficient cooling with its variable-speed inverter compressor. It offers 4-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing you to adjust settings based on your needs. The 4-way air swing ensures even air distribution, while the Ocean Black Protection enhances durability by preventing rust and corrosion. With a smart diagnosis system, HD filter, and stabilizer-free operation, this AC is packed with convenience and efficiency.
Ocean Black Protection for durability
4-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility
Higher initial cost
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the quality, low noise, and efficiency but have mixed views on cooling, value, and installation ease.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this AC for its inverter technology, convertible cooling, and long-lasting performance, making it ideal for efficient and customisable cooling.
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a solid option for keeping your medium-sized room cool without breaking the bank, thanks to its non-inverter compressor. Built to last, it comes with 100% copper coils that have a corrosion-resistant Blue Fin coating. Plus, it’s got handy features like self-diagnosis, an LED display, and effective dehumidification. With a cooling capacity of 4.8 kW, it can handle temperatures up to 48°C with ease.
Self-diagnosis and auto-restart features
Strong dehumidification for humid conditions
Slightly higher energy consumption
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling, value, and efficiency but have mixed opinions on noise, remote control, and build quality.
Why choose this product?
Pick this AC for its budget-friendly pricing, efficient cooling, and durability with Blue Fin coating, making it a reliable choice for long-term use.
If you're looking for a powerful cooling solution, check out the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC. It’s designed to handle extreme heat, even up to 52°C, while keeping energy use low thanks to its smart inverter technology. The 100% copper condenser is coated to resist corrosion, which means it’s built to last. It also has a high-density dust filter for better air quality and a 2-way air directional control to optimize airflow. With handy features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and Auto Restart, this AC makes staying comfortable a breeze.
Inverter compressor for better cooling and energy savings
Anti-corrosion coating for long-lasting durability
Higher upfront cost
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC5R35F0,White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the cooling, design, and value but have mixed views on build quality, noise, and overall performance.
Why choose this product?
Select this AC for its superior cooling efficiency, durability, and energy savings, making it an excellent investment for long-term use.
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC delivers powerful cooling with its high-efficiency rotary compressor and 100% copper condenser. The AC comes with Turbo Cool for quick cooling, Sleep Mode for energy-efficient operation at night, and a self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting. The hydrophilic blue fins enhance durability, while dust filters improve air quality. Its stabiliser-free operation and auto restart with memory function add convenience, making it a great choice for a hassle-free cooling experience.
Copper condenser for better cooling and longevity
Sleep Mode for energy savings
No inverter technology
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WFA318LN, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the airflow and value but report issues with noise, performance, remote control, and turbo feature reliability.
Why choose this product?
Choose this AC if you want reliable cooling, long-lasting durability, and energy-efficient features at an affordable price.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC features a copper condenser for better durability and cooling performance. The PM 0.1 filter ensures clean air by removing fine dust particles, while Eco and Powerful Modes allow you to optimise energy consumption or boost cooling instantly. With stabiliser-free operation and a low-noise design, this AC offers both convenience and comfort. Its R32 refrigerant is environmentally friendly, reducing its impact on the ozone layer.
5-star energy efficiency for lower electricity bills
PM 0.1 filter for cleaner, healthier air
Slightly expensive compared to non-inverter models
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode, CW-XN185AG, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise Panasonic’s cooling and value but have mixed opinions on noise and build quality.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this AC if you want an energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solution with advanced filtration and powerful performance.
Equipped with a copper condenser, this AC ensures durability and requires minimal maintenance. The unit operates efficiently even at 43°C, making it ideal for Indian summers. It features multiple modes, including Auto, Cool, Dry, and Fan, providing flexibility for different weather conditions. The LCD remote control, auto fan speed adjustment, and filter light reminder enhance convenience. Additionally, the green refrigerant and 5-star energy rating make it an eco-friendly and cost-effective option.
Low-noise operation for a peaceful environment
Copper condenser for better durability
Slightly larger size
HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, SHIZUKA- RAW518HGEOZ1, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the AC’s quiet operation and efficiency but have mixed opinions on display, cooling, and installation.
Why choose this product?
Select this AC if you need reliable cooling with energy-efficient performance, advanced features, and long-term durability.
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is perfect for efficiently cooling medium-sized rooms. Its 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosive blue fin coating ensures durability and rust resistance. Enjoy rapid cooling with Turbo Mode, breathe cleaner air with the dust filter and hydrophilic blue fin evaporator, and customize your comfort with multiple cooling modes. The eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and features like self-diagnosis and anti-freeze protection offer peace of mind.
Anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating to prevent rust
Turbo Mode for quick cooling
3-star rating means higher energy consumption compared to 5-star models
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the AC offers good cooling for the price but have mixed opinions on quality, functionality, and noise level.
Why choose this product?
Pick this AC if you want a reliable and durable cooling solution with enhanced protection against rust and corrosion, along with fast cooling features.
A 1.5-ton window AC is ideal for rooms between 111-150 sq. ft. However, factors like room insulation, sunlight exposure, and ceiling height can impact cooling efficiency. If your room is larger, consider a higher capacity AC or better insulation to enhance cooling performance.
Many modern window ACs come with stabiliser-free operation, functioning within a voltage range of 145V-280V. However, if you experience frequent voltage fluctuations, a stabiliser is recommended to protect the compressor and other electrical components from damage.
To improve efficiency, clean the filters regularly, ensure proper installation with no air leaks, and use features like Eco Mode or Sleep Mode. Keeping curtains closed during the day and ensuring good insulation also helps maintain cooling efficiency and reduce power consumption.
|Best 1.5 ton window AC
|Noise Level
|Cooling Power
|Special Features
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC
|56 dB
|1.53 kW
|Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat
|LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
|44 dB
|4.7 kW
|Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Filter Light Reminder
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac
|52 dB
|4.8 kW
|Self Diagnosis Function; 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating, LED Display
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|56 dB
|5.7 kW
|Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Air Purification Filter
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC
|56 dB
|4900 British Thermal Units
|Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|53 dB
|17230 British Thermal Units
|Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode
|HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC
|50 dB
|4.9 kW
|Filter Light Reminder, Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Dust Filter
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC
|54 dB
|4.95 kW
|Copper condenser with anticorrosive blue fins ,Hydrophilic blue fin evaporator
Best 1.5 ton AC in 2025 on your mind for the upcoming summer? Our top 10 recommendations from LG, Samsung and more
Best 2 ton ACs in 2025: Looking for top models from LG, Samsung to prepare for the hot summer ahead? Best picks for you
Don’t let summer heat trouble you with these best split ACs in 2025 from top brands such as Daikin, LG and more
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.